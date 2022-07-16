Watch: Lowry at the double as he hits eagles on nine and ten at St. Andrews

Lowry is now tied for 5th at The Open after his heroics. 
Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry tees off the 3rd during day three of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews. Photo credit: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 15:15
Shane Donovan

Shane Lowry has launched himself back into contention at The Open today after some stellar shooting. 

Lowry pulled off a breathtaking double eagle effort at the ninth and tenth, sending the crowds at St. Andrews into raptures. 

For the first, on the ninth, Lowry found himself off the green after a poor tee shot but as he does, he went straight at the pin. 

You can watch the shot below:

As the crowd settled down after that set of heroics, the Offaly native wasn't done just yet. 

Lob wedge in hand on the tenth, he pulled off an even bigger chip-in. 

Lowry doing Lowry things.

He now finds himself tied for fifth on seven-under par, and with Rory McIlroy yet to tee-off, there could be more excitement for the Irish at The Old Course. 

