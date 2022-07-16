The Open: Kisner forecasts trouble as winds begin to pick up at St. Andrews

If the leaders watched the golf on television Saturday morning, they might have the false impression that the Old Course was going to be easy on them. The guys who rose off the cutline promise it won’t stay that way.

Will the front-runners start pushing record lows this afternoon?

“Not if the wind keeps picking up,” said Kevin Kisner, who shot 7-under 65 playing with Trey Mullinax who shot 66.

“It's starting to blow pretty good now, and 17's a par-5. So good luck there.”

Kisner was threatening to shatter scoring record when he birdied six of the first eight holes and was 7-under through 10. But everything changed when he turned for home in the shifting and building winds. He made a sloppy bogey from prime position on 12 when his pitch came back off the ridge. He got it to 8-under after his ninth birdie of the day at 16, but he bogeyed the 17th that is playing even harder than usual and settled for par on 18.

Did Kisner think about the possibility of breaking the Open course record of 63 or perhaps something even more special?

“I don't ever get that far ahead,” Kisner said. “I could drive it in the bunker on the next hole and make 6, and then all that's over. So just trying to keep doing what I'm doing, hitting solid shots and holing a few putts. The bogey on 12 and the par on 18 will eat at me a little bit, but it was a heck of a day.

“It's just a fun place to stroll around and play golf, and when the putts are going in, it makes it even more enjoyable.”

Kisner noted that 17 will play a huge role when the leaders get there later Saturday, with a back left hole location behind the Road Hole bunker almost impossible to reach into the wind.

“If you hit a perfect shot at pin high right, you can't putt it within 20 feet of the hole because of the slope at the back of the bunker. If you go out to the right and it goes over, you're dead,” he said. “I was worried if it went left and hit too firmly, it might run into the burn. So there's a lot going on back there. Then the fairway's pretty difficult to hit too, so good luck.”

Kisner climbed into a tie for eighth before the leaders were close to teeing off. He hoped his early move would mean more as the day progressed with more wind forecasted.

“We play a lot of hurt on 15 on the second shot, and then 16, 17, you could really feel it starting to blow. I hope it blows like 25.

Lots of players who survived the cut took advantage of a beautiful Saturday morning in St. Andrews. Thomas Pieters and Tommy Fleetwood both were making moves onto the leaderboard reaching 7-under par overall around the turn.

Mullinax, who had to deal with damaged clubs in his harrowing last-minute journey from the John Deere Classic, shot 66. Francesco Molinari, who won the 2018 Open at Carnoustie, shot 66 as well.

“It was obviously benign conditions this morning when we started but still need to take advantage of it. So it was nice to play some nice golf,” Molinari said.

Bryson DeChambeau was 6-under through 15 holes before the 16th bit him to the tune of double bogey.