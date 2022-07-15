Patient McIlroy content to settle in and chase Camerons in weekend race for Claret Jug

Cameron Smith once tried to pick the brain of Jack Nicklaus and got more than he bargained for when he asked golf’s greatest major champion who had the best short game he’d ever seen. Seve Ballesteros? Tiger Woods? Lee Trevino?

“You,” answered Nicklaus, pointing to Smith himself.

It’s a feature that plays well at the Old Course, as Smith’s first two rounds illustrate with 12 birdies, one eagle and only one bogey. Friday’s 64 was unblemished as his two-day total of 13-under 131 broke Louis Oosthuizen’s 36-hole record of 12-under 132 at St. Andrews en route to his victory in 2010. (Oosthuizen still owns the overall Open 36-hole scoring record of 129 last year at Royal St. George’s.)

“Just really played smart golf,” Smith said of his day. “And lots of good lag putting again, lots of good two-putts.”

The Australian heads to the weekend with a two-shot lead over Open debutante Cameron Young – who backed up his opening 64 with a 69 – and three over Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland. McIlroy will be chasing the Camerons from shared third position after a 4-under 68.

“Overall, I'm in a good position going into the weekend. That's all I can really ask of myself,” McIlroy said.

His afternoon started rather quietly as he picked up only one stroke to par at the turn, but McIlroy heated up to start the back with consecutive birdies at 10, 11 and 12.

“I got off to a quiet start, but then I sort of came to life around the middle of the round,” he said. “I think there's reason to be patient because you know there's so many chances coming up.”

He failed to capitalize on chances at 13 and the par-5 14 and never touched the cup on a 4-footer to save par at 15 after an errant drive into the rough led to an approach that rolled out 105 feet past the pin. But he made a brilliant birdie from 23 feet on the treacherous Road Hole to get back to 10-under. His chance to reach 11 missed when he failed to get up and down from the Valley of Sin on 18.

“It definitely could have been (better), but after birdieing 17, it would have been nice to make a three at 18,” he said. “But I would have taken playing the last two at 1-under anyway. I just did it in the reverse of what I was thinking.”

Smith’s touch around and on the greens certainly compares favorably to the best in golf. When he won the Players Championship in March, his final round included 10 birdies and 13 one-putt greens. He might get a little loose off the tee, but few can button it up around the greens like Smith.

Séamus Power, who had a front-row seat to Smith beating him and Brooks Koepka by 17 shots each, was more impressed.

“It's a great golf course for him,” Power said. “If he's going to miss, he's going to miss it left. And he's as good a wedge putter as you're going to have. He'll be tough to beat.

“The most impressive two-putting rounds I've seen. I don't know what his footage would have been today, but yeah, it was amazing. … He's as good with a wedge and a putter as I've seen. Even the putts that he doesn't make, a lot of them look like they're scaring the hole, even from all sorts of distances.”

The 150th Open couldn’t ask for a higher value leaderboard. Along with McIlroy and Hovland – whose hole-out eagle at 15 vaulted him into the thick of the fray – sharing third, Dustin Johnson sits in fifth at 9-under. Tied sixth at 8-under are world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton. The cast at T8 includes Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Talor Gooch and promising American rookie Sahith Theegala.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick in among the crowd lurking at 6-under.

To hold off that caliber of field, Smith will have to remain patient and keep playing smartly as the test and tension escalates.

“I'm a really impatient person; everyone that knows me hates me for it,” Smith said. “So I have to try my best out there to be really patient, with the pace of play and with the golf course as well.” McIlroy’s prescribed formula for overtaking him is similar.

“Just stay patient, keep hitting good golf shots, limit the mistakes,” McIlroy said. “I made two bogeys from two three-putts from just being too far away on the green. But apart from that, sort of just keep plugging away, birdie the holes that you're supposed to birdie out here. Minimise the danger whenever you can. And I've played those last few holes pretty well the last couple of days. Try and make your score over the first 12 and then play smart in the wind.

“I know I've got the game. That's all I need. I just need to go out and play my game and play my golf over the next two days and that's all I can do. Cam Smith goes out and shoots another two rounds like he did the first two days, I'm going to have a really hard time to win the tournament. So I've just got to go out and do the best I can and worry about myself and hopefully that's good enough.”

McIlroy’s day started on 1 as Tiger Woods finished on 18, with a tip of the cap to the 15-time major winner.

“It would have been a cool moment if he was 8-under par instead of 8-over, whatever he was,” McIlroy said. “Everyone hopes it's not the end of his Old Course career. I think he deserves … we deserve him to have another crack at it.”

Among the prominent players to miss the cut was defending champion Collin Morikawa, who finished 2-over playing with McIlroy. Also missing out on the weekend are Oosthuizen, Koepka and Phil Mickelson.