'This is not unexpected,' says confident Carey as Dubliner targets a weekend Open run

David Carey came to the Old Course with a plan. On Friday, it worked beautifully to put the qualifier from Castleknock into the mix at the 150th Open Championship.

Carey got hot as he worked his way into and out of the loop with five birdies in a seven-hole stretch from 7 to 13 to reach 5-under par. He got home with a string of pars to shoot 67 and book his place into the weekend at 5-under 139 overall and tied 18th.

“You can’t win if you don’t make the cut,” said Carey, who will join fellow Irishmen Rory McIlroy (T3, 10-under) and Shane Lowry (T24, 4-under) on the weekend tee sheet at the Old Course.

“To be honest this isn’t one of the harder cuts to make that I’ve played this year. Playing the Alps Tour, the cuts are 3-under, 4-under, 5-under every single week. So you just get into your head if you don’t shoot under par it’s not a good score.”

The straight-forward Carey, 26, seems the least surprised of all that he’s in good position to contend for the claret jug in his major championship debut. He craves an audience and is happy to show them what he’s capable of on the Open’s most cherished stage – a potential finish that could change his life.

“Anybody who knows me or has played golf with me, this is not unexpected,” he said. “We’ve been waiting for the right moment and I’ve got through the cut now so just try to make the most of it.

“I play to win golf tournaments and my goal will be to get myself in position to win and if not just try to finish as high as I can. … I definitely feel like I can shoot lower than I did today.”

Pádraig Harrington’s advice for Carey on the weekend is to stick with the plan that’s brought him this far.

“I think he's got the traits that he might just think that this is his place, and that's what you've got to do,” Harrington said. “Look, the guy shot a couple of times in the 50s. That takes a lot to do that. I think he has the traits that are required for golf.”

For a brief moment, the 50-year-old Harrington seemed to have the traits to seriously contend for a third claret jug. Rejuvenated by pizza and a night’s sleep after stumbling home to an opening 69, Harrington birdied the first two holes Friday to get to 5-under and tied fourth.

But the wheels fell off quickly as Harrington went bogey-bogey-double on holes 4-6, the last a four-putt from 40 feet that took the whatever breeze there was out of his sails. Another three-putt on the par-3 eighth and bogeys at 12, 13 and 15 dropped Harrington to 3-over and out of the weekend.

“I was in a good place, yeah,” Harrington said of his start. “Just a bad day (putting). … Pretty typical day on the greens, to be honest. But I have been putting better. I do get some good days. Oh, well, just puts you under a lot of pressure when you're putting badly.”

Lowry made a strong move up the board until his round almost derailed with a double bogey on 16 after his approach came up against the back of the greenside bunker. But he bounced back with birdies at 17 and 18 to get back to 4-under with a 68.

“I knew when I hit that second shot on 16, it was probably going to be in the back of the bunker in a bad lie. It was, but that was my fault for putting it there,” he said. “Should have played the hole a bit differently. It is what it is.

“Making double at 16 and all of the sudden I was one bad swing away from missing the cut. This game is so fickle. I hit a great tee shot on 17. That second shot, I just tried to put it up top and it came out perfect. Got a nice bounce and bounced up lovely. If there's a hole to hole a nice putt, it was that. It was nice to hole that putt on the last as well.”

Lowry knows he needs to make a big move Saturday to have any chance to contending on Sunday, but feels he’s got a low round in him. “I shot 68 today with a double and without really making a putt,” he said.

Séamus Power, who had made the cut in his debuts at each of the three prior major championships this year, will miss his first major weekend of 2022 after shooting 75 to finish 4-over.

Playing in a marquee group with Brooks Koepka and tournament leader Cameron Smith, Power couldn’t feed of Smith’s 13-under power surge in the first two rounds. The Waterford man didn’t get the jump he needed to improve on his opening 73, hitting into the Swilcan Burn on the first and starting the second round with consecutive bogeys to increase his pressure uncomfortably outside the projected cut. Birdies at 13 and 14 got him back to 2-over within at shout at making the weekend, but subsequent bogeys at 15 and 16 doomed his chances to rally.

“Didn't really get much going in two days. That's what happens,” Power said. “I just didn't play very well. I just didn't do anything particularly well.”

Galway’s Ronan Mullarney, who was 3-under at the turn on Thursday before shooting 73, stumbled to a second round 78 to finish 7-over. Darren Clarke shot 75 on Friday to finish 10-over and a shot behind Tiger Woods.