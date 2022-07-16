Open diary: Fast starts, fond farewells and unexpected packages

Fast Start

Adam Scott had the round of the day early on with a 65 which took him to -7. He was +4 for his opening six holes on Day 1 and hasn’t had a bogey since.

Sergio Garcia reached the turn in 32 shots thanks to two birdies and an eagle on the par-4 9th. He started on +3 well below the projected cut line but he left that for dust bogeying just one hole (17) and finishing with a 66 to lie on -3.

Padraig Harrington played the first two holes perfectly and two strong putts saw him start birdie-birdie. After his Senior US Open win there were definite expectations that he’d contend this week. It wasn’t to be as four dropped shots in three holes sent his hopes tumbling and he limped home with a 78 to miss the cut.

On a day when there were so many good scores, Friday belonged to Cameron Smith, the hotly fancied Australian. He showed why he is regarded as the best putter in the world by making birdie on the opening three holes. Putts of 47, 17 and 12 feet moved him to -8. He completed the front 9 in 31 strokes and walked off 18 with a 64, on -13.

Fashion Watch

Three men in Tiger onesies was a difficult sight to take before 10am.

Back in Boosness

Poulter was booed again on the 1st tee. He claimed he hadn’t heard the boos on the first day… so maybe his detractors decided to try again on Day 2. It mattered little: he made birdie. He finished level par on 72.

Commentary Cock-Ups

Padraig Harrington was ‘moving along nicely’ according to the commentators as he double bogeyed the 6th, having just gone bogey-bogey.

Unexpected Package

David Carey produced a sparkling 67 to ease into the weekend on -5. Whatever comes next for the Dubliner, it is unlikely to get bigger than a weekend of golf at the 150th Open Championship.

Fond Farewell

Mark Calcavecchia (1989 Champion) said goodbye to the course and the Open in almost traditional style (his wife-caddie Brenda joined him on the bridge with a kiss) on the Swilcan Bridge. He’s 62 and received a special invitation from the R&A to play in this 150th event. He finished on +21.

Tiger Woods didn’t pause on Swilcan Bridge and walked up the 18th in perfect Scottish sunshine, clearly emotional and slightly overwhelmed by the reception. We won’t see the great man at St Andrews again, but Royal Portrush is a possibility Irish fans will savour.

Tin Cup Moment

On Day 1, Kurt Kitayama hit his approach shot on the 1st into the famous Swilcan Burn. The ball ricocheted back towards him. He still made par. On Day 2, Haotong Li (+1) did exactly the same with his second shot… only this time he hit his second attempt from 70 yards straight back into the burn. He stumbled off with a triple bogey.

Déjà Vu

No doubt Philip Reid, the Irish Times golf correspondent, will have winced when he heard that Dustin Johnson hit a spectator with his drive on the 4th. Reid was struck in the face by the American’s approach shot to the 9th at Royal Birkdale in 2017. The spectator at St Andrews was merely struck in the leg after the ball had already bounced… but he’ll wear a bruise for a while, one imagines.

Champions Chasing the Cut

With Level or -1 being seen as the cut mark, golfers knew what they had to do to make it to the weekend. Henrik Stenson started the day at +3 and played the front 9 in just 32 strokes, moving to -1. He stalled on the back 9 and bunkers on 16 and 17 led to back-to-back bogeys, moving him to the wrong side of the cut line.

Louis Oosthuizen was well on course to make the cut before a triple bogey seven on the 16th sent him tumbling out of contention. He finished on +2.

Greens Sorcery

Putts were rolling in from everywhere but Joaquin Niemann highlighted how difficult the greens can be. On the par-4 2nd he was lying on the front of the green. It left him with a daunting up-and-over and sideways 36-foot putt. He didn’t hit it hard enough up the slope and the ball swept left off the bank and finished farther away than when he started. He still had to get up and over the ridge which he did with his second attempt, sinking a 13 foot putt for double bogey. Louis Oosthuizen had the same putt later in the morning and stopped the ball on the very top of the ridge. From there he aimed 90 degrees left to let the slopes feed the ball towards the hole.

Shots of the Day

Any of several shots from Cameron Smith belongs on this list, but his 65 foot putt on 14, for eagle, was a beauty. There was considerable break on it… but it was the timing that was so important. It pushed him three strokes clear of the field.

Taylor Gooch (-7) hit his second over the back of the green on 17. His ball was between the spectator path and the road on a bit of scruffy grass. His delicate pitch shot landed on the first inch of green and ran all the way down to the hole, stopping right beside the hole for the safest of pars.

Tiger Woods, despite all his troubles, can still produce remarkable shots. His drive on the par-5 14th on Day 1 was the longest of the day. On Day 2 he hit a perfect iron out of Hell bunker on the same hole. It was 125 yards and he was blind but he finished 15 feet from the flag.

Amateur Contest

Englishman Barclay Brown (-4) led the way on Day 1 and led the other five amateurs by four shots. On Day 2, it was the Italian Filippo Celli who shone brightest with a bogey free 67 to sit on -3. Barclay Brown started slowly, with two early bogeys, but finished with three birdies in his final four holes to sit on -6. They will be joined over the weekend by Sam Bairstow and Aaron Jarvis.