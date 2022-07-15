Tiger Woods accepts he is unlikely to play another Open at St Andrews

Tiger Woods doffed his cap taking what he believes might have been his final walk across the Swilcan Bridge in an Open Championship. Walking the opposite direction down the first fairway, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas tipped their caps to the 15-time major winner that inspired them to become champions themselves.

“It's very emotional for me,” Woods said after a second-round 75 left him 9-over par and near the back of the 155-man field at the 150th Open.

“I've been coming here since 1995, and … I think the next one comes around in what, 2030? I don't know if I will be physically able to play by then.

“So to me it felt like this might have been my last British Open here at St Andrews. And the fans, the ovation and the warmth, it was an unbelievable feeling. I understand what Jack (Nicklaus) and Arnold (Palmer) had gone through in the past. I was kind of feeling that way there at the end. And just the collective warmth and understanding. They understand what golf's all about and what it takes to be an Open champion.

“And I've been lucky enough and fortunate enough to have won this twice here. And it felt very emotional, just because I just don't know what my health is going to be like. And I feel like I will be able to play future British Opens, but I don't know if I'll be able to play that long enough that when it comes back around here, will I still be playing?”

The record crowds at St. Andrews packed the sides of every fairway Woods walked, and the ovations reached a crescendo as he drew closer to the finish.

“It’s been a pleasure, Tiger!” one man hollered as Woods rounded the sheds at the corner of the Road Hole.

“Don’t worry,” shouted another, “you’ve changed the game.”

Limping on his leg that was rebuilt after a devastating car crash in February 2021, Woods was a shadow of the champion that completed his career slam here in 2000 and won his second of three claret jugs here in 2005 with a record-setting score of 19-under – at the time the lowest score ever shot in a major.

Typical of his week, his 5-footer for birdie on the last lipped out. He admitted it was harder to focus as he walked up 18 as his fellow players and caddies fell behind and ceded the stage to him.

“The warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me,” Woods admitted. “And I felt the guys stop there off the tee on 18, and it was just incredible.

“As I walked further along the fairway, I saw Rory right there. He gave me the tip of the cap. It was pretty cool – the nods I was getting from guys as they were going out and I was coming in, just the respect, that was pretty neat. And from a players' fraternity level, it's neat to see that and feel that.

“And then as I got into the shot, or closer to the green more into the hole, the ovation got louder and … you could feel the warmth and you could feel the people from both sides. Felt like the whole tournament was right there.”

Playing the last of the only three events he’ll play all year – each of them majors – Woods was never under par after an opening double. He birdied No. 3 on Friday – his only one of the day and just his fourth in 36 holes – but quickly gave it back at 4 and couldn’t muster any challenge.

“I'm a little ticked that I'm not playing on the weekend. I certainly did not play good enough to be around,” he said. “I wish I would have played better. I wish I had a little bit better break at the first hole yesterday and maybe started off a little better. But that's just kind of how it all went from there. Just never really kind of materialized.

“I fought hard. And unfortunately I just could never turn it around. I struggled with the green speeds again today. And I could never hit putts hard enough. I was leaving them short again, so consequently I didn't make enough birdies.”

Woods rarely is as candid as he was after what he conceded was a changing of the guard on his favourite course in the world.

“I had a few tears. I'm not one who gets very teary-eyed very often about anything,” he said. “But when it comes to the game and the passing on … just the transition, I was lucky enough in '95 to watch Arnold hit his first tee shot in the second round as I was going to the range. And I could hear Jack playing his last one – I was probably about four holes behind him. But just to hear the ovations getting louder and louder and louder.

“I felt that as I was coming in. The people knew that I wasn't going to make the cut at the number I was. But the ovations got louder as I was coming home. And that to me was … it felt, just the respect. I've always respected this event. I've always respected the traditions of the game. I put my heart and soul into this event over the years. And I think the people have appreciated my play in the event.

“Life moves on. And I think that's what people understand. And they knew my circumstances this year, of just playing, period. I was very lucky to have had a great team around me to get me to where I was physically able to play three times this year and very thankful to all of them for getting me to this spot.”

While he isn’t sure he’ll be able to play competitively at St. Andrews again in an Open, he’s certain he’ll put his honorary membership into the R&A to use at some point. The Old Course hasn’t seen the last of him.

“I'm sure my son will probably want me to come back here and play,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to have gotten an honorary membership to the R&A. I have my locker here right when you walk into the left here. That's pretty neat. And because of that I'm able to get a tee time. So that could happen.”