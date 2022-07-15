Watch: Tiger Woods in tears as he bids farewell to St. Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods has just made the walk to the 18th pin at St Andrews for what seemed to be his final outing at the famed old course.

Woods hasn't enjoyed a good run over the last two days, finishing his second round on a score of nine over par, meaning he will not make the cut heading into the weekend.

The golfing icon was overcome by his emotions as his competition came to an end.

You can watch Woods' walk down the 18th below:

Woods, speaking at the pre-tournament press conference earlier this week, said he has no intention of retiring, but is unsure whether he will make St. Andrews again.

“I’m not retiring.

“Who knows? I don’t know, if it is that long (to 2027), whether I will be able to physically compete at this level by then.

“It’s also one of the reasons why I wanted to play in this championship. I don’t know what my career is going to be like.

“I don’t know how many Open Championships I have left here at St Andrews but I wanted this one.

“It started here for me in ’95 and if it ends here in ’22, it does. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.

“If I get the chance to play one more, it would be great, but there’s no guarantee.”

Either way, it was an extremely emotional moment for Woods, as well as his adoring fans.