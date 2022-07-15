The Open: Dustin Johnson quick out of the blocks to take lead on day two 

With the winds down and the Old Course softened by a touch of rain and the pace a little brisker, a host of talent charged up the leaderboard Friday morning to overtake idle leaders Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy.

Dustin Johnson climbed to the top of the board with a 67 to get to 9-under, one shot ahead of first-round leader Young. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (68-68) and Tyrrell Hatton (70-66) each caught Young at 8-under.

Cameron Smith also started fast with three quick birdies out of the gate to leap ahead of McIlroy and catch Young at 8-under.

Talor Gooch, along with DJ a member of LIV Golf, fired a steady 69 to get to 7-under, sharing that wrung with Adam Scott who shot a morning’s best 65 while Patrick Cantlay shot 31 on the front joined them tied fifth on the board.

“Rounds two and three I had to get into double digits under par to even have a chance,” said Scott. “I'm probably going to be a fair way back at the end of today, I'd think. I'm on my way. I've got the next two rounds and probably going to have to try and stretch it up unless the wind blows getting up near 20 (mph). So it's kind of attack if you can do that around here.” Si Woo Kim’s second 69 caught up with McIlroy at 6-under.

“The rain slowed it down quite a bit,” said Gooch. “There wasn't as much wind out there. So hopefully that sun will shine through for a little bit and get it firm and fast for the guys this afternoon.” For a brief moment, 50-year-old Pádraig Harrington seemed poised to seriously contend for a third claret jug. Rejuvenated by pizza and a night’s sleep, Harrington birdied the first two holes to get to 5-under and tied fourth.

But the wheels fell off quickly as Harrington went bogey-bogey-double on holes 4-6, the last a four-putt from 40 feet that took the last of whatever breeze might have been in his sails. Another three-putt on the par-3 eighth and bogeys at 12 and 13 dropped Harrington to 2-over and outside the cut line instead of on the leaderboard.

Once again, there was a strong LIV Golf contingent in red figures, led by DJ and Gooch but supported by Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau and Scott Vincent among the top 25 mid-afternoon on Friday.

“I think there's some strong players, no doubt,” Gooch said of his LIV cohorts. “The credentials of everyone speaks for themselves. It's obviously cool for me to see other guys that are out there playing well. We've caught a lot of flack for what we've done here recently. I think one thing that cannot be questioned is the quality of players that are there.” Garcia shot 6-under 66 on Friday after his opening 75, but he cost himself with a bogey on 17 and a par at 18.

“It’s just a shame those last two holes,” he said, noting that he made triple on the Road Hole on Thursday.

Ireland’s David Carey went out in 2-under to climb into a share of 41st while Ronan Mullarney continued his retreat that started on the inward nine Thursday with bogeys on 4, 5 and 8 Friday to slip to 4-over.