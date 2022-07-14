Tralee golfer Gazi claims McGregor Trophy in dramatic playoff

Mark Gazi showed nerves of steel to secure a huge victory at Sherwood Forest on Thursday evening, the Tralee golfer claiming the McGregor Trophy in a playoff.

The trophy, England's premier title for Under-16s, was secured after a nail-biter over England's Charlie Croker on the second play-off hole.

Playing together in the final group of the day in Nottinghamshire, the pendulum swung both ways throughout but the pair couldn’t be separated after 72 holes of stroke play.

Both men made pars on the opening play-off hole before the Tralee golfer secured an impressive birdie on the par four second to clinch a nerve-shredding success.

🏆 MCGREGOR TROPHY



HE'S DONE IT! - @GolfIreland_'s Mark Gazi WINS the 2022 McGregor Trophy on the second play-off hole!



Congratulations, Mark!👏



🇺🇦 #EGStandswithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/UmQtqMAK9v — England Golf (@EnglandGolf) July 14, 2022

Gazi and Croker began the final day locked on seven under par but it was the Irishman who enjoyed the early exchanges in the morning as his third round of 72 saw him move into a two-shot lead before the afternoon’s final 18 holes.

As the pair made the turn in their final round, Gazi remained two shots clear but he began to falter, dropping shots at 10, 12, 14 and 15 and Croker’s impressive consistency saw him move two shots ahead as the tables turned dramatically.

Amid all the drama, Gazi was able to refocus on the task at hand and he made birdie-par-birdie on the final three holes, against Croker’s birdie-bogey-par, to force an intriguing play-off.

Having exchanged pars on the opening hole, Gazi sunk an excellent six-foot putt on the second to claim the trophy, to the delight of his Ireland teammates who had stayed to watch the tournament’s conclusion.