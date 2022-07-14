Leader Young meets Old with wisdom beyond his years as McIlroy gives hot pursuit 

As a 13-year-old, Cameron Young came on a family golf trip to Scotland and played eight or nine courses in six days – Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, Gullane, Crail and the New among them.

When it came time to tee off at the Old Course, Young’s father asked the required permission of the R&A for his promising young son to play from the tips. Permission was granted, and with it came scrutiny.

“So when we came out to hit our first tee shots with the R&A building right there, there were a bunch of R&A members presumably watching,” Young said. “I'm glad I didn't know; I'm sure I would have been nervous out of my mind. But I think there's a picture of me hitting there with a bunch of those guys watching. That's really my first memory of here.”

The whole world was watching Thursday when shortly after commencement of the 150th Open Championship, Young added a new memory with an 8-under-par 64 in his Open debut. He started hot on the fiery links, making birdies on 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 11 and 12 to hit 7-under before adding one last birdie at 18 to cap a bogey-free round.

“I don't think that I played a perfect round of golf,” Young said. “I think it just kind of scored really well. And I think we thought our way around kind of the way you have to out there.”

Young’s 64 was two better than Rory McIlroy’s 66 and three up on Cameron Smith’s 67. Among the group at 4-under are Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood and amateur Barclay Brown.

McIlroy made seven birdies himself and suffered only one blemish, when his approach on 13 rolled around the bunker and left him an impossible pitch over the bunker to a short-sided pin that had no chance of stopping before it rolled out 70 feet.

“It's another good start at a major. Three in a row for me now,” McIlroy said. “And looking forward to the next few days.”

McIlroy knows a thing or two about hot starts at the Old Course, having tied the Open record here with a 63 in his opening round of his first Open at St. Andrews in 2010 before the wind blew away his chances with a second-round 80. He understands that he needs to “back it up” in order to capitalize in ways he didn’t in the PGA or U.S. Open.

“I just have to go out and play the same golf that I've played today, the same golf that I've played over the last few weeks,” McIlroy said when his major drought dating to 2014 was mentioned. “I've been playing well. I've been swinging the club well. And I think it's better if I don't think about it that much and I just go out and play golf and try to shoot some good scores on one of my favourite golf courses in the world.”

As to what he attributes his improved play out of the gates at majors, McIlroy cites taking ownership of his swing and developing more confidence in it.

“I think I've played with a little more freedom because I can, because I'm in more control of my swing and my game,” he said. “I think it sort of goes hand in hand. I have confidence and I can go out and play free and not be maybe as timid and tight starting off.

“And as I said, three majors in a row now where I feel like that, which is a really nice feeling considering how I have felt previously at times.”

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods got off to a wretched start by making double on the first hole after hitting his approach into the Swilcan Burn and missing a short bogey putt. It was reminiscent of his poor showing in 2015 when he found the burn at the first and missed the cut for only the second time in his first 19 Open starts.

Phil Mickelson posted an even-par 72 that was as quiet as his week has been so far after not participating in the Celebration of Champions or the traditional champions dinner at St. Andrews. He said that the R&A worried that the presence of LIV Golf’s most prominent player would be a distraction from the focus on the 150th Open.

“The R&A contacted me a couple weeks before and said, look, we don't think it's a great idea you go, but if you want to, you can,” Mickelson said. “I just didn't want to make a big deal about it, so I said fine. We both kind of agreed that it would be best if I didn't.” Mickelson insisted he’s not bitter and disappointed that he’s now unwelcome at tables he should be presiding over in a place of honor since controversially throwing his hat in with LIV Golf.

“No, not at all,” he said. “I think that I couldn't be more excited and ecstatic with where I'm at. I love the events. I get to have golf in my life and competitive golf in my life on a scale that is fun, exciting, different, and lets me play and compete but still do the things outside that I want to do. I've got a nice trip lined up after this and things that I haven't been able to do in the past. So, no, I couldn't be happier.”

When pressed about the sadness of the situation that the 2013 Open champion and six-time major winner finds himself in, Mickelson pushed back.

“Let it go, dude. Let it go,” Mickelson said. “That's three times you've asked the same question. I don't know what to tell you. I couldn't be happier."

Overall, it was a much better first-round showing from the 24-man LIV Golf contingent than a month ago, when only four LIV players made the cut and none finished among the top 30.

Johnson, Westwood and Taylor Gooch shot 4-under 68s while Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau and Scott Vincent carded opening 69s.