Route 66 has impressive McIlroy off to another hot start at 'fiddly' St Andrews

On the “fiddliest” Open Championship course Rory McIlroy has encountered yet, he fashioned an enviable 6-under-par 66 in the opening round at the Old Course to sit just too behind Open debutante Cameron Young.

“Fiddly has never been my forte, but I’m hopefully going the make it my forte this week,” said McIlroy.

McIlroy is off to a hot start for the third consecutive major. He shot 65 to take a one-shot lead in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills and a 3-under 67 in the U.S. Open at The Country Club to sit just one off the lead. It’s a far cry from recent years when he’s put himself behind the eight-ball too often early in majors.

“I'm in a better place with my game to go out there and give a better account of myself,” he said.

“I need to go out tomorrow and back up what I just did today. I think that's important to do. But again, this golf course isn't going to change that much, I don't think, between today and tomorrow in terms of conditions. I've seen the golf course now in tournament play and tournament conditions and know what to expect. Tomorrow's an important run, just to go out and back up what I've done today.”

Collin Morikawa, the reigning Open champ who also played with McIlroy on Sunday at the Masters when he shot 64 to finish second, lauded the way McIlroy handled the challenges the Old Course presented.

“Augusta was near flawless. I'm trying to remember if he made even a bogey, I don't think he did. That was like flawless golf, right?” he said. “Today was a really solid round of golf. Didn't make any errors, hit it in the right spots. When he was out of position, put it in a great spot. Overall, it was awesome.”

McIlroy said his 66 wasn’t as easy as he made it look.

“It's just like these little parts of the rounds that just test you, and I feel like every time the round did that to me today I was able to come through it,” he said. “The two-putt from 60 feet for bogey on 13, and the up-and-down for birdie on 14 and the two-putt on 17. … So it might have looked easy, but there's certain parts of the round that are challenging.”

In the group immediately behind, Shane Lowry’s day looked anything but easy. He dug himself an early hole at 3-over through four holes that he spent the next five hours grinding his way out of just to reach level-par 72 when it was over despite missing good looks at birdie on 15 and 18.

“I got off to the worst possible start and fought back well,” Lowry said. “Would have been really, really nice to hole that putt on the last. After a bad tee shot on the second, didn't really do much wrong after that. Played pretty good for the rest of the day. I'm pretty happy with how I'm playing. I know I'm eight behind, but it's a pretty good score out there today. It's very, very tricky.”

Despite teeing off around 10 am, McIlroy and Lowry had to endure nearly 6-hour rounds, waiting nearly every hole because balls were rolling out 400 yards on the fiery and fast fairways. Lowry said it was no more frustrating to deal with it trying to turn around a rough start as it was for McIlroy chasing the lead.

“It's the Open at St. Andrews, and it's going to take six hours to play a round around here, and that's just the way it is. I know how to deal with that,” Lowry said.

Séamus Power walked off the course frustrated by his 1-over 73 that included a few too many three-putts from long distance and an unfortunate encounter with a pot bunker on the 12th hole that led to a derailing double.

“It was strange. I did a lot of good stuff, but just I hit it in one bunker on 12, probably cost me 2½, 3 shots,” Power said. “Then a couple of three-putts. I mean, they were long, long distance, but that's kind of the difference between shooting 1-over and maybe 3-, 4-under.” Power has faith that the leaders well ahead of him can’t have a perfect week and their inevitable misfortunes might open the door for advancement.

“Over the course of the week … I think eventually the breaks will go against you and you will hit it in a couple of bunkers,” he said. “That's definitely got to be by far my worst round of the week to have any sort of chance.