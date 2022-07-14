The Open: Seven Irish players to tee it up in final major of year

Rory McIlroy, a freshly minted honorary member of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, leads a seven-man Irish contingent into the 150th Open Championship at the Old Course.

McIlroy plays the first two rounds with defending Open champion Collin Morikawa and last week’s Genesis Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele at 9.58am. It’s the first of three marquee groupings that feature a top-50 Irish representative.

In the group directly behind McIlroy is Shane Lowry, who made his Open Championship debut at the Old Course in 2010. The Offaly man tees off at 10.09am with reigning PGA champion Justin Thomas and Norway’s Viktor Hovland.

Séamus Power, who has made the cut in each of his major championship debuts this year at the Masters, PGA and U.S. Open, heads out early in his Open Championship debut at 8.03am with reigning Players champion Cameron Smith and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

“I’d say we will have a bit of a crowd,” said Power.

Past Open winners Pádraig Harrington and Darren Clarke are out on Thursday afternoon.

Clarke plays with Richard Bland and amateur Filippo Celli of Italy at 1.37pm. Harrington goes out with Thomas Pieters and Keith Mitchell at 2.48pm.

Two Irish qualifiers will make their Open debuts at the tail end of Thursday’s first round.

David Carey, a 26-year-old from Castleknock, won the Final Qualifying at Fairmont St. Andrews and will take his first Open tee shot at 3.54pm with former Irish Open winner John Caitlan and England’s Jamie Rutherford.

“What I hope for? I hope to have the claret jug in my hands on Sunday,” Carey told the Irish Mirror. “I'm sure a lot of people will say that but I'm not sure how many really believe that they can.”

Galway’s Ronan Mullarney, who caught a flight to St Andrews with Bryson DeChambeau after playing at Doonbeg, will be the last man to tee off on Thursday at 4.16p.m. with Jack Floydd of England and Lars Van Meijel of the Netherlands.

Mullarney, making his Open debut after finishing second at Final Qualifying at Prince’s, won the R&A Scholars Tournament at St Andrews in 2018.

“I could say I want to make the cut or come top 10 or any of that stuff. It's only words,” Mullarney told The Independent. “I'll stick to my plan and see where it leaves me.”