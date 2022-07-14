The Open: Weather gods may scupper ambitions of record low round 

An un-forecasted rain shower poured down briefly on Wednesday afternoon, providing a little moisture to an Old Course that was primed to be fiery for the 150th Open Championship.

The ancient links needs Mother Nature to bolster, not soften, its defenses against modern players who could threaten scoring records against the oldest major championship venue in the world. “Weather dependent” is a phrase tossed around a lot this week as everyone watches the ever-changing forecast regarding precipitation and especially wind.

As the Scots like to say, “nae wind, nae golf.”

Considering today’s players and equipment, nae wind, nae chance to containing this elite field. Unfortunately, the extended forecast through the weekend calls for lesser winds, with breeziest days being Saturday with south/southeast winds ranging 8-12 mph, with perhaps some gusts 15-20 mph during the afternoon.

“Even with the advancements in technology, this golf course still stands the test of time,” said Tiger Woods, who twice won here including his record-setting 19-under score in 2000. “It's still very difficult, and it's obviously weather dependent. You get the winds like we did (Tuesday), it's a helluva test.

“The fairways, I think right now, are faster than the greens. So it's funny, when you hit some of the chip shots and some of the bump-and-runs, you have to allow more speed early, then play for breaks when they hit the green. With the amount of slope that's on these greens, if they get them too fast, it's unplayable when the wind gets up.

“If you get a calm day on this golf course, you can see some players probably have four to five eagle putts.”

Woods has taken notice of the evolution of changes to the Old Course the R&A has made to try to keep up with the times. Holes have not only gotten longer, with several tee boxes actually situated out-of-bounds on adjacent courses, but some of the 112 bunkers on the property have gotten significantly deeper.

“They've lengthened a few holes since I first played here in ’95 … I think every pot bunker has gotten a little bit deeper,” Woods said. “It's kind of funny when I look back at some of the historic videos of the guys playing out of the Road Hole bunker, and it really wasn't that deep. Now you can't see the grandstands when you get in there. All you see is clear, blue sky.”

Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, said they have spent three years trying to get the Old Course where it is for today’s first round of the Open.

The two keys, he said of a successful setup, are a keen green-keeping staff and “luck with Mother Nature.” “I think the golf course is exactly where we want it to be,” he said Wednesday before the rain came. “If you go out there today, it's a lot firmer than it was yesterday. We've been holding the greens back because we had very hot weather early part of this week. We wanted to make sure that the grass was good come Sunday.

“The fairways are firmer than the greens, and they're running really hard. And Mother Nature at the moment is not destined to give us any rain and probably not going to give us as much wind as we like. But we've got other ways of being able to set up the golf course.” Slumbers doesn’t share the general anxiety that the Old Course could succumb to a humiliating 59 in a major.

“Fifty-nine is 13-under par around this golf course,” he said. “There's 7,300 yards. It's got greens that are running at 10½ to 11. It’s got fairways where the ball is bouncing 50 yards if it’s hit and more if it catches the downslope.

“Thirteen-under par around that? I'll tell you what, if someone shoots that, I will be the first person on the 18th green to shake their hand because they have played outstanding golf.” Rory McIlroy in the first round in 2010 and England’s Paul Broadhurst in 1990 are the only players to shoot 9-under 63 in an Open at the Old Course. Brandon Grace is the only player to post a round of 62 in any major championship in the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale.

Even Tiger at the peak of his powers in 2000 and 2005 never shot better than a 66 at St Andrews in his Open wins.

“It's amazing the ingenuity that they had then that this golf course has stood the test of time to the best players,” Woods contends. “And as long as we've gotten collectively as a field, this golf course is still a challenge.”