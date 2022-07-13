‘Entirely driven by money’: R&A chief executive hits out at LIV Series

Rory McIlroy joined fellow Open champions Tiger Woods and Paul Lawrie of Scotland in being granted honorary membership of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers announced on the eve of the 150th Open on Wednesday.

“Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Paul Lawrie have achieved great success and have been hugely influential figures in golf over many years,” said Slumbers. “We could not be more thrilled to recognise them in this special year and to welcome them to the club.”

McIlroy, who won the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool, was delighted with the recognition. “It's a privilege to represent a club that has done so much for golf over so many years and I'm proud to play my part in promoting golf around the world.”

The timing and choices for the announcement was not a surprise. Woods and McIlroy, in particular, come off as the strongest proponents of what officials have come to calling the current “golf ecosystem,” and Slumbers made it clear where he and the R&A stand on the side of golf’s professional establishment in the face of threats from the insurgent Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Slumbers had already banned LIV commissioner Greg Norman from participating in 150th celebration activities, and he had strong words about how the new lucrative 54-hole, no-cut, limited field exhibition series – as he calls it “a free lunch” – fits in golf’s competitive hierarchy.

“We all know the disruption that men's professional golf is facing and the potential impact it could have on the structure of the game,” Slumbers said at the top of his annual pre-Open address. “We've been saying for some time now that our purpose of the R&A is to ensure that golf is thriving in 50 years' time and that it remains strong at all levels, from grassroots through to the professional game.

“We've seen significant growth in the sport over recent years. The R&A invests the proceeds from the Open, this championship, in developing, nurturing and strengthening golf around the world and ensuring that talented players have pathways to progress as far as they can in golf based simply on their own ability.

“I firmly believe that the existing golf ecosystem has successfully provided stable pathways for golfers to enter the sport and develop and realise their full potential. Professional golfers are entitled to choose where they want to play and to accept the prize money that's offered to them. I have absolutely no issue with that at all.

“But there is no such thing as a free lunch. I believe the model we've seen at Centurion and Pumpkin Ridge is not in the best long-term interests of the sport as a whole and is entirely driven by money. We believe it undermines the merit-based culture and the spirit of open competition that makes golf so special.”

Slumbers dismissed the LIV Golf talking points about being additive and growing the game as “not credible and if anything, is harming the perception of our sport.

“We believe the game needs to focus on increasing participation, achieving greater diversity, and making sure that golf is truly open to all, rather than this narrow debate involving a small number of players,” he said.

Slumbers noted that the R&A will take a look at adjusting its qualification standards for future Open Championships to ensure that players gain their way into the major championship field on merit.

“We have been asked quite frequently about banning players. Let me be very clear – that's not on our agenda,” he said. “But what is on our agenda is that we will review our exemptions and qualifications criteria for the Open.

“And whilst we do that every year, we absolutely reserve the right to make changes as our Open Championships Committee deems appropriate. Players have to earn their place in the Open, and that is fundamental to its ethos and its unique global appeal.”

Slumbers was asked directly whether the Open brand would be devalued if some of the game’s best players were kept away because they chose to be paid playing employees of a rival tour.

“I never said the best golfers will not be able to play,” Slumbers said. “We will hold totally true to the Open being open to anybody. But we may well look at how you get into that, whether it's an exemption or a need to qualify through our qualifying process.”

The Official World Golf Ranking, to which Slumbers is a board member along with representatives from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, USGA, PGA of America and Augusta National, released a statement Tuesday regarding LIV Golf’s application that was received last Wednesday to earn world ranking points – a key criteria used to qualify for all of golf’s majors.

“Official World Golf Ranking received an application from LIV Golf for inclusion in its ranking system,” it said. “Examination of the application will now commence.”

Slumbers noted that the late IMG founder Mark McCormack “was instrumental in creating the OWGR for the majors to be able to identify the best players in the world.

“When we will look at exemptions and qualifications, we will do so in the context of what is going on in the men's professional game, how is the men's professional game being structured, and how do we create the right balance of exemptions and qualifications to enable the best players in the world to be teeing it up next year at Hoylake,” Slumbers said.

There are 23 LIV Golf players in the Open field this week.

“Whoever wins on Sunday is going to have their name carved in history,” Slumbers said regarding the chance a LIV representative wins. “And I'll welcome them onto the 18th green. This is a golf tournament. The Open is about having the best players in the world playing, and I want to see who shoots the lowest score come Sunday night.”