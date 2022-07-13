Tiger Woods on LIV: Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships

One of the many talents of Tiger Woods is that he is often capable of speaking words without saying much of anything at all.

The week when golf celebrates its oldest tradition at the 150th Open Championship, Woods had something he wanted to say about the alternative tour that threatens the foundation of professional golf as we’ve known it for the last half century.

With pointed words we’re unaccustomed to hearing often from the 15-time major champion, Woods was deeply critical of Greg Norman and the LIV Golf series that is trying to buy its way to the top of the professional pecking order.

“I think that what they've done is they've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position,” Woods said of PGA and DP World Tour players who abandoned their home circuits to play for guaranteed money in 54-hole, no-cut, limited-field exhibition events.

“Some players have never got a chance to even experience it. They've gone right from the amateur ranks right into that organisation and never really got a chance to play out here and what it feels like to play a tour schedule or to play in some big events.”

While Woods expressed disappointment that established veterans of declining talents defected from the tours that made them rich and famous already only to further their bank accounts, he expressed greater concern for talented young players like world No. 2 Eugenio Chacarra, James Piot and David Puig leaping directly into the LIV ranks without ever testing themselves on the established tours.

“Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships,” Woods said. “That is a possibility. We don't know that for sure yet. It's up to all the major championship bodies to make that determination. But that is a possibility, that some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship, never get a chance to experience this right here (at St Andrews), walk down the fairways at Augusta National.

“I just don't see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players, especially if the LIV organisation doesn't get world-ranking points and the major championships change their criteria for entering the events.

"It would be sad to see some of these young kids never get a chance to experience it and experience what we've got a chance to experience and walk these hallowed grounds and play in these championships.”

Woods proceeded to lay waste to the entire premise of LIV Golf as a necessary or additive value to the game. What LIV is trying to create is in no way similar to when Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus helped break away from the PGA of America to establish a separate organisation for touring professionals than club professionals.

“I understand what Jack and Arnold did because playing professional golf at a tour level versus a club pro is different, and I understand that transition and that move and the recognition what a touring pro versus a club pro is,” Woods said.

“But what these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practise? What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You're just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They're playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.

“I can understand 54 holes is almost like a mandate when you get to the senior tour. The guys are little bit older and a little more banged up. But when you're at this young age and some of these kids – they really are kids who have gone from amateur golf into that organization – 72-hole tests are part of it. We used to have 36-hole playoffs for major championships. That's how it used to be. 18-hole U.S. Open playoffs.”

Woods supported the R&A’s decision not to invite LIV figurehead Greg Norman, who won two Opens in 1986 and 1993, to participate in the 150th Open festivities including the Celebration of Champions event and the champions’ dinner.

“Greg has done some things that I don't think is in the best interest of our game, and we're coming back to probably the most historic and traditional place in our sport,” Woods said. “I believe it's the right thing.”

Woods shares the record of 82 career PGA Tour wins with Sam Snead. He’s spent his career chasing the competitive standards established by Hall of Famers Snead, Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Bobby Jones. His support for that system is unwavering.

“I know what the PGA Tour stands for and what we have done and what the tour has given us, the ability to chase after our careers and to earn what we get and the trophies we have been able to play for and the history that has been a part of this game,” he said.

“I know Greg tried to do this back in the early '90s. It didn't work then, and he's trying to make it work now. I still don't see how that's in the best interests of the game. What the European Tour and what the PGA Tour stands for and what they've done, and also all the governing bodies of the game of golf and all the major championships, how they run it. I think they see it differently than what Greg sees it.”

Rory McIlroy, the leading voice against LIV Golf on the PGA Tour, understands why he and Woods share the same perspective.

“I think the legacy that Tiger has built over 25 years, the platform for him to do it has basically been the PGA Tour,” McIlroy said. “So I think he appreciates the platform that he was given at the very start and able obviously to play as good as he's played, but then to have that platform to build his brand, too, and do everything else even just outside of hitting a golf ball that's made him who he is.

“I think, as well, he's such a big guy on history and tradition. And he's chasing a record that Sam Snead has held for I don't know how many years, the amount of victories on the PGA Tour. And I think those traditions and the history of the game are very important to him. And I think he doesn't want to see that all go away. I think that's a big part of the reason why his position is what it is.”

Despite Tiger’s clear displeasure with the current schism at the top of the golf pyramid, he remains bullish on the game and its future.

“We're in the greatest golf boom ever right now because of COVID,” he said. “So because of that, golf has been on an incline and on a boost that we've never seen before, and I hope it continues that way.

“There's so many new, young golfers that are coming up. Just look at the tour, the average age is getting younger and younger, and they're just getting better earlier and faster and they're winning at earlier ages. I was always told that you don't peak until your late 20s, early 30s, but you're seeing guys win championships in early 20s now and doing it consistently.

“So the game has gotten better, and it's only going to continue to get that way. I hope that we all understand that and continue the growth of the game in a positive way.”