Pilgrimages to this picturesque junction with the North Sea have been nearly constant since the 8th century and peaked prior to the discovery of golf on its famous links.

Golf may be the dominant industry in the Kingdom of Fife, but history is hardly unique to the game in these parts of Scotland.

St. Andrews is synonymous the world over as a mecca for golf enthusiasts requiring a baptism at the sacred birthplace of the game. But the identity of the 'Auld Gray Toon' is much more than the average golf pilgrim is aware of.

That St. Andrews is so exclusively known across the modern world for its ancient links is an injustice to the historic town and its citizens.

"I didn't know the first 20 years I came here," the late Peter Thomson, a five-time Open champion including 1955 at St. Andrews, once said of how his golfing brethren tend to never get sated enough by the golf to observe the history and culture all around them.

"I had no idea what was happening in the town, I was all worried about what was happening down on the course. That's what happens to a golfer's life here. This is an amazing place historically."

While the links upon which the Old Course lies was bequeathed to the town's people for recreation and continues the quaint practice of being closed on Sundays, the area is home to much more than golf.

Last week, it was closed on Saturday instead and a gentleman rolled a piano on Granny Clark’s Wynd in the middle of the 18th fairway to entertain those enjoying picnics, tossing Frisbees or having a kickabout on the famous turf the eve of the 150th Open week.

In fact, golf was thrice banned here as far back as 1457 because it was distracting the town's bowmen from practicing their archery. In 1553, citizens of St. Andrews were given the rights to play golf, and a new chapter in its rich history was born to the pleasure of many and the frustration of others.

"A lot of people who live in St. Andrews, golf is a religion to them all year long," a steward at the visitor centre said. "Equally, there are others who get quite annoyed about that."

To many, St. Andrews remains the ecclesiastical and intellectual capital of Scotland, where all roads once led past the nation's first university and widened at the doorstep of its largest cathedral.

History pours from every crack in the cobblestones from the links to the cathedral ruins. The golf – at a measly 600 years – is but the latest attraction for the pilgrims who have been flocking to St. Andrews for centuries.

Not a full wedge away on a hillock behind the Royal & Ancient clubhouse is the Martyr's Monument, marking the execution site of the town's first famous foursome – Patrick Hamilton, Henry Forrest, George Wishart and Walter Myln – who suffered death by fire for supporting the Protestant faith from 1528-1558.

Bricks in the sidewalk mark with his initials the spot where Hamilton was burned during the 16th century across from the coffee shop 'Where Will met Kate.'

From the monument, you can look one direction to the West Sands beach where the iconic opening scene of Chariots of Fire was filmed.

In the other direction is Witches Lake, where suspected witches had their thumbs tied to their toes and were cast over the cliff into the sea below. If they floated, they were considered guilty and subsequently burned at the stake.

If they drowned, they were deemed innocent – a lose-lose proposition. Though the last witch trial held in St. Andrews was in 1667, a storm in 1856 stirred up piles of bones on the shore.

The Scores, the road which runs from the ruins of the Bishop's Castle to the Old Course, got its name not from the postings from the links but from the lines drawn above doorways to ward off witches.

Many golf pilgrims eventually find their way to the graveyard that surrounds the striking ruins of the St. Andrews Cathedral and St. Rule's Tower. There they can pay respects to the gravesites of former Open champions Tom Morris Sr., Tom Morris Jr., William Auchterlonie, Jamie Anderson and the game's first true professional, Allan Robertson.

But as many visitors come every year to see the marker for Samuel Rutherford, a Presbyterian preacher whose writings were converted into hymns. Others travel great distances to see the St. Andrews sarcophagus, where the relics of one of the apostles were allegedly brought to the town by St. Rule.

The cathedral was destroyed after 1559 during the Reformation, and the site became a favored burial ground. Stone rubble from what was once the largest cathedral in Scotland was used in many of the buildings throughout the town.

All in all, St. Andrews would succeed quite happily as a tourist destination and a bustling university town that has educated notables from Ben Franklin to Prince William.

Will, who once frequented the 400-year-old Castle Tavern across the street from his dormitory, brought a whole new wave of energy to the university when he attended – doubling its ranks of female students.

St. Andrews could prosper without its notoriety as the Home of Golf. Any golf pilgrims in town would be remiss not to take notice.

"It's very unique, this place," Thomson said, "and the golfers who play professional golf never know."

If an Open Championship week at St. Andrews isn't on your bucket list, you need a bigger bucket.