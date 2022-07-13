Winning the Open at St Andrews is the 'holy grail', says McIlroy

The saying – often attributed to Bobby Jones or Jack Nicklaus – is that a golfer’s career is not complete unless he wins an Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Rory McIlroy won’t dismiss what he’s accomplished already in the game of golf as incomplete, but he understands the gist of that sentiment.

“I don't know if a golfer's career isn't complete if you don't, but I think it's the holy grail of our sport,” McIlroy said Tuesday as he prepares for the 150th Open at the Old Course for the 30th time since 1873.

“So not a lot of people are going to get that opportunity to achieve that, but that's what winning an Open at St Andrews is. It's one of the highest achievements that you can have in golf.”

The pedigree of St. Andrews champion golfers is certainly stout: Jamie Anderson, Bob Ferguson, John Henry Taylor, James Braid, Bobby Jones, Sam Snead, Peter Thomson, Bobby Locke, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods among others.

To be fair, however, the list of those who’ve failed to collect a claret jug at the Old Course is formidable: Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Raymond Floyd, Tom Watson, Ernie Els and Phil Mickelson among them.

McIlroy would prefer to join the St. Andrews roll call when all is said and done.

“There's a lot of great players that have won Opens and maybe not had won Opens at St Andrews, so I think it's unfair to say that a golfer's career isn't complete without that. But it's certainly up there with one of the greatest things you can do in our game,” he said.

Is winning this week in the prime of his career a bigger “holy grail” than completing his career grand slam by winning the Masters?

“I guess it's both,” he said, “Obviously I'd love to win both. And I'll be greedy and say that I'll take both.”

McIlroy was deprived of defending his title as 2014 champion golfer of the year when the Open last came to St. Andrews in 2015, having injured himself in a kickabout in the weeks leading up to that major and forcing his withdrawal.

Thus he’d never had the chance to experience the perks that come with being an Open champion at St. Andrews such as the champions dinner and the four-hole exhibition that he competed in Monday evening with Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino and Women’s Open winner Georgia Hall.

“It's one of those moments that you take a step back and sort of think about your journey in golf and what's led you here,” he said. “It just made me very proud to be a part of it. I think as well this is a special week for me because I missed the previous Open here in 2015.”

This 150th playing comes at a good time for McIlroy, who’s game has been on the precipice of another major breakthrough all season with top-10 finishes in all three prior majors. He has a strong history at the Old Course from the Dunhill Links and shooting 63 in the first round of the 2010 Open before his hopes got blown away in the winds of a second-round 80.

“I've only played one Open here before. I got off to a great start and got caught out in wind not too dissimilar to what's out there today,” McIlroy said. “Yeah, I'm playing well. I'm in good form. My confidence in my game is as high as it's been in quite a while.

“I can't go in here thinking that this might be my time. I just have to go out and play a really good tournament. I've got to string four good rounds together, and hopefully at the end of the week, that's good enough to win.”

That 2010 experience should come in handy this week considering the forecast calls for some consistent to blustery winds that can make a firm and fast Old Course capable of inducing a little challenge to players using equipment that’s outgrown the limited space of the ancient links grounds. He’s experienced the dangers of what can happen here with a little wind.

“I'd have to watch highlights to remember what I did or how I played or where I made birdies,” he said of 2010. “This is sort of a good lesson in human behaviour, but the only thing I remember about the 63 is hitting a 6-iron to 3 feet at 17 and missing the putt. Then I birdied the last, I remember that.

“That's the one thing that sticks out in my mind because I remember coming off the golf course thinking that was a really good opportunity to be the first person ever to shoot 62 in a major, and I didn't quite get it done. So you can always be better.”

McIlroy comes in relatively fresh after skipping the Scottish Open the week after playing in the J.P. McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor and enjoying a friendly round with Tiger Woods at Ballybunion. He’s developed a “sort of confidence and contentment in my game.”

“There's not a whole lot of new information out there on the golf course. I'd rather build up slowly towards the week. I don't want to really overdo it. I don't feel like I need to overdo it,” he said.

His past experiences at St. Andrews help foster his gameplan.

“I've played this course mostly in like September, October time for Dunhill, where it plays completely differently,” he said. “Then it's sort of hit driver everywhere, get it as close to the greens as you can, and then take your chances from there. I think this week you're going to maybe see guys laying back a little bit.

“The pin positions that they'll use this week are very different than what they use at Dunhill, for example. So, laying back, giving yourself full shots into some of these greens, playing the angles a little bit more, I think that's going to be really important this week.

“I just think with the way the golf course is playing and how firm and fast it is, it's just going to get super tricky by the end of the week. … It's definitely a lot more of a strategic golf course when it plays like this.”

McIlroy already has a claret jug, from Hoylake instead of St. Andrews. He’ll likely be closer to, if not already, 40 the next time an Open returns to the Old Course. He’s still got a long way to go before his career is 'complete' – with or without winning an Open at St. Andrews.

“I'm certainly not at the reminiscing point of my career yet,” he said. “I'm very proud of my achievements, and I'm proud of what I've achieved in the game, but I know that there's still a lot more that I want to achieve and a lot more that I can achieve.

“I look back fondly on what I've done so far, but I still feel like I've got another decade or more of really good golf left in me. So, yeah, I'm firmly looking ahead and trying to make the most of however long left I've got in this game.”