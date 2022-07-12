Tiger Woods: It started here for me in '95, and if it ends here in '22, it does

Tiger Woods has been in St. Andrews to witness Arnold Palmer hitting his last tee shot in an Open Championship. He was here when the ovations built a crescendo as Jack Nicklaus played his final Open holes in 2005 and Tom Watson in 2015.

At 46 years old now himself, with a leg and a back that could stop functioning properly at any moment, Tiger Woods wasn’t about to miss the 150th Open at the Old Course, where he won two of his three claret jugs in 2000 and 2005.

Woods will officially be a senior the next time the Open rolls around to St. Andrews in perhaps seven or eight years. If it turns out this is his last Open start at the home of golf, Tiger was going to have his moment here.

“Who knows? I don't know, if it is that long, whether I will be able to physically compete at this level by then,” Woods said Tuesday after a practice round in crisp winds. “It's also one of the reasons why I wanted to play in this championship. I don't know what my career is going to be like.

“I'm not going to play a full schedule ever again. My body just won't allow me to do that. I don't know how many Open Championships I have left here at St Andrews, but I wanted this one. It started here for me in '95, and if it ends here in '22, it does. If it doesn't, it doesn't. If I get the chance to play one more, it would be great, but there's no guarantee.”

Woods played his first Open at St. Andrews as an amateur in 1995, learning the ropes in practice rounds with Freddie Couples, Raymond Floyd, José María Olazábal and Bernhard Langer before playing the first two rounds with Ernie Els and Peter Jacobsen. This will mark his sixth Open at the Old Course.

Even when he wasn’t sure if he could play after the Masters in April, Woods minced no words of his intention to be ready for the 150th Open.

“It is my favourite,” he declared of the Old Course.

“Just to have that experience and have the ability to play here at the home of golf is always quite special,” he said. “This does feel like it's the biggest Open Championship we've ever had.”

After his rehab got past just being able to walk again to having the chance to actually compete again, playing this Open became a motivational target for Woods. He returned earlier than expected at the Masters and made the cut, but it was this Open that inspired him to keep pushing.

“Once I realised that I could possibly play at a high level, my focus was to get back here at St Andrews to play in this championship being, as I said, it's the most historic one we've ever had,” he said. “I just didn't want to miss this Open here at the home of golf.

“This has meant so much to me. This is where I completed the career grand slam. At the time I had the record in scoring in all four major championships. So it meant a lot to me. This venue has meant a lot.”

Woods arrived in St. Andrews on Saturday after a week in Ireland playing in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor and enjoying some friendly golf at Ballybunion with Rory McIlroy. He simply walked the Old Course, only chipping and putting a little, on Saturday before playing a full practice round Sunday then getting in nine holes each on Monday and Tuesday.

Staying at the Old Course Hotel adjacent the Road Hole, he’ll walk onto the course late in the evening before the daylight disappears to just putt on one of the greens. He’ll only hit balls on Wednesday, but it has still been an ambitious build-up considering he couldn’t finish the PGA on a more taxing Southern Hills property.

“I wanted to get a good sense of how the golf course is going to be playing but also conserve my energy,” Woods said of his routine the last two weeks.

Woods sat out the U.S. Open last month after having to withdraw from the PGA Championship on the Saturday after making his second consecutive major cut since his return from a car accident that nearly cost him his leg and left him dealing with daily pains just to walk.

Just because the Old Course is flatter than Augusta National or Southern Hills doesn’t mean it will be easy on him.

“Granted the inclines are not steep in any way, but it's the unevenness that is still difficult on me,” he said. “I have a lot of hardware in my leg. So it is what it is. It's going to be difficult.

“Yes, the walk is certainly a lot easier than those two championships that I played in before this year. I'm able to walk a lot more holes. Also, then again, I've gotten a lot stronger since then. I spend more time now that I've gotten a chance to work in the weight room and get stronger and get the endurance better in my leg.”

He was visibly hobbling around the Old Course on the weekend but seemed stronger and more sure-footed on Monday when he played with Rory McIlroy in the Celebration of Champions event.

“Yesterday, for those four holes, he was moving better than I'd seen him move in a while. That was really good to see,” McIlroy said. “And his swing … hitting the golf ball and swinging the club aren't the issue. It's the walking part of it that's the struggle. But he seemed to be moving well. Everything looked pretty good yesterday, so that's encouraging.”

Could McIlroy see Woods making any kind of weekend challenge on a course he’s won the Open twice on in 2000 and 2005?

“I think the way the golf course is and the way the conditions are, I could certainly see it,” McIlroy said. “It's going to be a game of chess this week, and no one's been better at playing that sort of chess game on a golf course than Tiger over the last 20 years.”

Woods, of course, never is willing to count himself out.

“Just lucky enough to, in our sport, be able to play as long as we are able to play late into the 40s, especially on links golf courses like this, you can continue into your 50s,” he said. “We saw Tom (Watson) have it on his putter to win late in his 50s.

“So it can be done. It just takes a lot of knowledge and understanding of how to play this type of golf. And with the fairways being fast and firm, it allows players who are older to run the ball out there and have a chance.”