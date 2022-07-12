Tee Times: Rory McIlroy paired with Morikawa and Schauffele at the Open

Rory McIlroy has been drawn next to reigning champion Collin Morikawa and newly crowned Scottish Open champion Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds of the 150th Open at St Andrews.
Schauffele comes into the event in fine form having also won the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare last week.
Tiger Woods has been drawn alongside the most recent major winner, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. Max Homa, the world number 19, has been drawn alongside them.
Shane Lowry will tee it up with Justin Thomas and Sweden's Viktor Hovland.
Séamus Power has been drawn alongside Player's Champion Cameron Smith and LIV golf rebel Brooks Koepka.
2011 champion Darren Clarke has been drawn with England's Richard Bland and Filippo Celli of Italy.
The last back to back champion, Padraig Harrington will tee it up with Thomas Pieters of Belgium and Keith Mitchell of the USA.
Two more Irish players are among the last starters. Long hitting David Carey is in the third last group on the course alongside America's John Catlin and Jamie Rutherford of England.
While in the very last group, Ronan Mullarney tees it up alongside Lars Van Meijel of the Netherlands and Jack Floydd from England.
1999 Open champions Paul Lawrie will have the honour of getting proceedings underway on Thursday.
Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown
Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu
Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi
Garrick Higgo, MinKyu Kim, Ashley Chesters
Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama
Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JooHyung Kim
John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale
Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka,
Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose
Cameron Young, Kyoung Hoon Lee, Robert MacIntyre
Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners
Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett
Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood
Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos
Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy
Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez
Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Hojgaard, Sihwan Kim
Collin Morikawa, , Xander Schauffele
, Justin Thomas, Victor Hovland
Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau
Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya
Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan
Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry
Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge
Alexander Bjork, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford
Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow
Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage
Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley
Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield
Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark
Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter
Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis
Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland
Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman
Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli
Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Erik van Rooyen
David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith
Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law
Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo
Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima
, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell
Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa
Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III
Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira
Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz, Sahith Theegala
Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffin
John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford,
Mingyu Cho, Jorge Fernandez Valdes, Robert Dinwiddie
Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd,