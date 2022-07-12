Tee Times: Rory McIlroy paired with Morikawa and Schauffele at the Open

Rory McIlroy has been drawn next to reigning champion Collin Morikawa and newly crowned Scottish Open champion Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds of the 150th Open at St Andrews
Tee Times: Rory McIlroy paired with Morikawa and Schauffele at the Open

BIG DRAW: Rory McIlroy on the 17th green during the R&A Celebration of Champions event at the Old Course, St Andrews. Pic: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 13:26
TJ Galvin

Rory McIlroy has been drawn next to reigning champion Collin Morikawa and newly crowned Scottish Open champion Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds of the 150th Open at St Andrews.

Schauffele comes into the event in fine form having also won the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare last week.

Tiger Woods has been drawn alongside the most recent major winner, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. Max Homa, the world number 19, has been drawn alongside them.

Shane Lowry will tee it up with Justin Thomas and Sweden's Viktor Hovland.

Séamus Power has been drawn alongside Player's Champion Cameron Smith and LIV golf rebel Brooks Koepka.

2011 champion Darren Clarke has been drawn with England's Richard Bland and Filippo Celli of Italy.

The last back to back champion, Padraig Harrington will tee it up with Thomas Pieters of Belgium and Keith Mitchell of the USA.

Two more Irish players are among the last starters. Long hitting David Carey is in the third last group on the course alongside America's John Catlin and Jamie Rutherford of England.

While in the very last group, Ronan Mullarney tees it up alongside Lars Van Meijel of the Netherlands and Jack Floydd from England.

1999 Open champions Paul Lawrie will have the honour of getting proceedings underway on Thursday.

Tee Times (Irish players in bold):

6.35am: Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee

6.46am: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown

6.57am: Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu 

7.08am: Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi

7.19am: Garrick Higgo, MinKyu Kim, Ashley Chesters

7.30am: Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama 

7.41am: Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JooHyung Kim

7.52am: John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale 

8.03am: Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

8.14am: Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

8.25am: Cameron Young, Kyoung Hoon Lee, Robert MacIntyre

8.36am: Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners

8.47am: Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett

9.03am: Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood

9.14am: Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos 

9.25am: Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy 

9.36am: Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez

9.47am: Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Hojgaard, Sihwan Kim

9.58am: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele 

10.09am: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Victor Hovland

10.20am: Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau 

10.31am: Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya

10.42am: Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan

10.53am: Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry 

11.04am: Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge 

11.15am: Alexander Bjork, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford 

11.36am: Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan 

11.47am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow

11.58am: Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage 

12.09pm: Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley 

12.20pm: Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield

12.31pm: Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark 

12.42pm: Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter 

12.53pm: Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis

1.04pm: Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland 

1.15pm: Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman

1.26pm: Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton 

1.37pm:  Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli 

1.48pm: Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Erik van Rooyen

2.04pm: David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith

2.15pm: Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law 

2.26pm: Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo

2.37pm: Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima

2.48pm: Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell 

2.59pm: Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa 

3.10pm: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III 

3.21pm: Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira 

3.32pm: Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz, Sahith Theegala 

3.43pm: Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffin

3.54pm: John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey

4.05pm: Mingyu Cho, Jorge Fernandez Valdes, Robert Dinwiddie

4.16pm: Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney

More in this section

The Open 2022 - Practice Day Two - St Andrews Matt Fitzpatrick relishing Open bid as he looks to repeat St Andrews junior joy
The Open 2022 - Practice Day Two - St Andrews Rory and Tiger succumb to the magic of The Open at St Andrews
BMW PGA Championship 2021 - Pro-Am - Wentworth Golf Club Gary Player tips Rory McIlroy to win the Open
<p>ALL SMILES: Rory McIlroy believes winning the Open at St Andrews is golf’s equivalent of the Holy Grail. Pic: Jane Barlow/PA</p>

Rory McIlroy: Winning Open at St Andrews is Holy Grail of golf

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up