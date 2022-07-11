Letter from Prestwick: Home to the  first 'Open' Championship

Prestwick - No doubt you’ve heard ad nauseum that this will be the 150th playing of the Open Championship at the Old Course. The hype has been incessant for years, with an extra season of buildup added courtesy of COVID-19 that pushed the celebration at St. Andrews into 2022.

Technically, however, that “150th” emblazoned across the bleachers lining both sides of the Old Course is incorrect. It’s really only the 149th “open” championship. This might be the 150th tournament to determine the “champion golfer of the year, dating back to 17 October 1860, but that first playing wasn’t “open.” The original “Challenge Belt” was closed to only eight professional golfers and won by Willie Park Snr.

A year later in 1861, the official Prestwick Golf Club minutes state, “it was unanimously resolved that the Challenge Belt held tomorrow and on all future occasions until it be otherwise resolved shall be open to all the world.”

Thus, the Open Championship was truly born in 1861.

“I guess that’s true,” said Andrew Lochhead, the club archivist at Prestwick when it was pointed out that the original 36-hole event was not, in fact, open to all.

With all the focus for this 150th celebration of golf’s oldest championship being directed toward St. Andrews, it’s easy to forget that it didn’t begin at the Old Course. In fact, St. Andrews didn’t play host to any of the first 12 Opens. That distinction belongs to Prestwick Golf Club on the west Ayrshire coast of Scotland, a ferry ride up the Firth of Clyde from Belfast to Troon. St. Andrews might be the Home of Golf, but Prestwick proudly touts its claim as the “Birthplace of the Open Championship.”

This beautifully quirky course – bound by the railway that haunts the opening tee shot on one side, the sea on the other and pinched between its namesake town to the south and Royal Troon to its north – seems a little lost in all the pomp and circumstance going on 100 miles away in the Kingdom of Fife.

But golf purists know, and Prestwick has enjoyed “a huge wave of excitement about it and lots of interest,” said David Fleming, Prestwick’s head professional since 2004. “The great thing is it all points back to Prestwick.”

After the death of game’s first great professional, Allen Robertson, in 1859, Prestwick’s members paid for an ornate belt and decided to hold a championship to determine a successor to the long-time St. Andrew’s pro as the “champion golfer.” Called the Challenge Belt, it was held in one day with eight professionals playing three rounds on the 12-hole course. Park won by two strokes over Prestwick’s course designer and club professional Old Tom Morris.

Prestwick played host to 24 Open Championships from 1860 to 1925, second only to the Old Course’s 29 (it took 70 years before St. Andrews finally took the lead in 1995). The last, won by American Jim Barnes, was plagued by such large crowds on the criss-crossing links that the club decided it could no longer safely host another. (Bobby Jones’ first win the next year in 1926 at Royal Lytham and St. Annes was the first year that had ropes to marshal spectators thanks to the lessons learned at Prestwick.)

Park Snr. won the inaugural and all four of his Open wins (1860, 1863, 1866 and 1875) at Prestwick. Both Old and Young Tom Morris each won all four of their Opens here. Harry Vardon won half of his record six claret jugs at Prestwick in 1898, 1903 and 1914, that last marking his final turn as Champion Golfer of the Year.

When Young Tom won his third consecutive in 1870, the championship belt was retired to him. With no trophy, there was no championship in 1871. A silver claret jug was commissioned as the new prize, and 1872 marked to start of the original rota with St. Andrews’ Old Course and Musselburgh Links joining as alternating host venues.

While it might be too small to contain today’s elite golfers, the current 6,900-yard Prestwick still has so many of the delightful and devilish quirks that make playing links golf such an inviting challenge to this day. The original Alps hole, now the 17th, was the second hole of the original Old Tom Morris 1851 links and remains unchanged – a distinction that makes it the oldest existing championship golf hole in the world. A tall dune completely hides the green, which is protected by a yawning Sahara cross bunker hidden between the dune and punchbowl green that ensnares any half-hearted blind approach.

Six of the original greens are still used from the first Open layout. The third – a par-5 with the massive sleeper-tied “Cardinal” cross bunker that marks where the hole turns sharply along with the Pow Burn that runs the length of the right side – was the fourth on the original. No. 13 (Sea Headrig) was the original fifth with a green so devilishly sloped high/back right to low/front left that any architect who built it today would starve for lack of work (which is the modern game’s loss).

The original Himalayas (the current No. 5) – from 1882 when the course was expanded to 18 holes – is a long, blind par-3 over a massive dune. Play any of these holes once and you’ll never forget them.

The Prestwick staff has painstakingly studied old aerial photos, club archives and Bernard Darwin books to accurately recreate the original 12 holes for a 10-day celebration of the inaugural Open, which will culminate in tri-match between members of the original rota – the Honorable Company of Edinburgh Golfers (originally at Musselburgh), the Royal & Ancient Golf Club and Prestwick – on Octiober 17, 162 years since the original in 1860.

A cairn marks the original first tee of what was a 578-yard par-6 opener to the current 16th green.

“It’s quite a hard thing to put on because you need marshals in hard hats because at one point, there’s four holes that all go round and across at the same point,” Fleming – only the third professional at Prestwick since 1927 – said of the 12-hole course. “When we did the risk assessment there was a bit of working out the tee-off times and the gaps of nine fours on the course at a time. But it’ll be great fun.”

When the R&A re-branded the British Open as simply The Open, it started officially numbering them for its marketing and merchandising, setting the stage for the countdown to 150. While it's approaching a century since Prestwick last played host to the Open, the R&A has allowed the club to market its own merchandise with the Open logo and its distinction as '1st'

"The 150th, when the putts hit this year, is pretty much done, isn’t it?” said Fleming. “Whereas ‘1’ remains active all the time and never goes out of date.”