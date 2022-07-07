'If somebody shoots 59 next week, I hope it’s me' — Lowry insists Old Course can survive in new world

Topping his win at Royal Portrush will always be a challenge for Shane Lowry but he admits lifting the Claret Jug again in The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next week could be on a par.

Just don’t ask the Offaly man to sound the bells of doom and gloom over new technology possibly making the Old Course obsolete and next week’s celebration becoming the 30th and last Open ever held on that famous old link.

With the weather expected to be very benign, the course record, 11-under 61 shot by Ross Fisher in the 2017 Dunhill Links Championship could be under threat.

But Lowry, who will be making his third appearance in an Open at the Home of Golf having finished 37th on his debut in 2010 and then missed the cut seven years ago, is not concerned the most famous links in the world could be taken apart.

“I don’t think this is the last,” the 2019 champion said in a video call to publicise his new three-year deal as a brand ambassador for Jameson Whiskey. “What’s taking in apart? 20 under? Would people be annoyed if 20 under won?

“I’m sure if the weather is good, scoring will be decent. You still have to get it around, some tricky holes. Yes, there are some greens that certain people can drive. But there are also lots of big pot bunkers waiting for you if you don’t hit good tee shots.

“I’m sure they’re going to try and set it up as tricky as they’ve ever set it up. They’ll have the toughest pins as they’ve ever had at St Andrews.

“I’m sure they’re a bit worried themselves that someone could shoot 59. But you still have to go out and play golf. It’s still a major championship, and it’s The Open but I don’t see 20 under winning.

“There will be a bit of wind. It will be firm. It will be tricky. There will be good scores. But there won’t be any harm in it to be honest. Jack Nicklaus shot 63 or 64 the odd time when he was playing. It’s ok if we do it as well. I don’t think it will be the last Open at St Andrews definitely."

He added, with a smile: “If somebody shoots 59 next week, I hope it’s me.”

Lowry has three top six finishes in the Alfred Dunhill Links, which is also played over Kingsbarns and Carnoustie. But his record on the Old Course in The Open is a mixed one.

While he opened with a 68 on his Major debut in 2010 and was 12th going into the final round, he slipped to tied 37th behind Louis Oosthuizen after a closing 75.

He admits he’s not the greatest golf historian in next week’s field but he knows it would be a big deal.

“Obviously, it goes without saying that I’d love to win The Open in St Andrews,” he said.

Winning there requires patience and some luck and with the famous 17th hole — Road — a massive test for the leaders coming down the stretch, he has unfinished business next week.

“Yeah, I had an eight on the 17th in the first round,” he recalled of the day he hit his tee shot into the Old Course Hotel and out of bounds in 2015. “I was actually going lovely. I was three under playing 17 and I had an eight and then I three-putted the last for par which obviously left a very sour taste in my mouth that afternoon and it was the reason I missed the cut.

“Yeah look 17 is just a brute, isn’t it. It’s one of those holes. You play the Dunhill there and it’s not too bad because you can hit it in the left rough and get it on the front of the green from there.

“But when you go play The Open if you hit it in that left rough, you’re probably laying up and it makes it a lot more difficult so you have to take the tee shot on a little bit more so yeah, it’s just one of those holes. You’d probably take two or three pars and a bogey on it next week over four rounds. It’s all about manning up and hitting the tee shot.

“But that was the reason I missed the cut in 2015 and I remember being very dejected coming off the golf course that Friday afternoon and I remember [manager] Conor [Ridge] putting his arm around me and saying, it’ll pay you back at some stage, and I went and won in Akron a couple of weeks later so it wasn’t all bad.”

He knows The 150th Open is going to be special having realised only on his debut 12 years ago, just how atmospheric St Andrews can be.

“I always say the Masters is the most special tournament or one of the most special tournaments, but I think The Open in St Andrews is more special than any tournament in the world,” he said. “The big grandstands, the town, everything about the whole place is pretty cool.

“The more you play it, the more you fall in love with the place. Walking down the first hole and walking up 17 and 18 is definitely —no matter what time of year and no matter what tournament— it is very special as a golfer and I’m really looking forward to it.”

