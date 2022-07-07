Pictures: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy finetune prep for The Open at Ballybunion Golf Course

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy finetuned their preparations for The Open with a round in Ballybunion Golf Course this morning.
The pair played in the JP McManus Pro-Am at the start of the week, and having enjoyed their two-day outing at Adare Manor, they've stuck around the south to fit in a couple of practice holes at the coastal course.
Woods has since spoken of his admiration for the Pro-Am, saying he is already looking forward to the next outing at the Limerick course.
McIlroy - who currently sits as number two in the rankings - will be joined by Woods at The Open at St. Andrews next week.
The Open tees off a week from today, on Thursday, 10th July.
The pair are not the first pro-golfers to play a round in Ballybunion in the last week.
World number one Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns warmed up for the Pro-Am, causing a raft of excitement among locals.