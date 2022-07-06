'Their joy is infectious' - Jon Rahm's love affair with Ireland grows 

Jon Rahm might have The Open on his mind but he’s already thinking ahead to the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor and he’s got a problem - it’s too American.

The Tom Fazio redesign of the Robert Trent Jones Snr’s creation is so radical it looks like an Irish version of Augusta National and that might not be good news for Europe in five years’ time.

“Fazio has done an amazing redesign of the golf course,” Rahm said. “It's beautiful and this golf course can be made as easy as they want and as hard as they want, right. It's the beauty of a good challenge.

“Now with that said, for a European possibly in that Ryder Cup, they might need to spend a lot of time and resources on de-Americanising the golf course. Because right now, it would be pretty much what you would expect in a Ryder Cup in the US. “Based on what I saw in Paris and what I've seen in other venues, Ryder Cup in Europe is a little different. They might spend some time and effort to do that obviously to suit our strength, right.

“But we'll see. Otherwise we will have the Irish crowd, core of the crowd being Irish, supporting the European team, and we all know how the Irish can create a good atmosphere and a good time, and it will be really, really fun.” Rahm knows all about the atmosphere in Ireland having won the Irish Open at Portstewart in 2017 and Lahinch two years later.

Just don’t ask him when he will be back to try and join Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Nick Faldo on the list of three-time winners.

He followed his 2017 win at Portstewart with another victory at Lahinch in 2019 but while he promised to defend at Mount Juliet in 2020, COVID intervened and he didn’t travel to Galgorm Castle, which stepped in to host that year due to restrictions south of the border.

The Spaniard wants to come back but says it’s too soon to say when.

"Faldo won three? I didn't know,” Rahm said. "It's tough to say now with scheduling and family. I definitely want to come back. I love playing in Ireland. I will be back some day.”

Rahm knows Ireland is a special place to play golf, having seen the crowds that flocked to the 2012 Irish Open at Royal Portrush, resulting in the Open going there in 2019.

“They can host as many as they want,” he said of Adare Manor’s crowd capacity for the 2027 Ryder Cup. “They have the ability. I think from the times I've played the Irish Open, the Irish crowd is really, really unique. They understand the game of golf and they are thankful and their joy is infectious, you can see it here, you can see it at the Irish Open. They show up even if it's 40 degrees and blowing sideways and raining. I remember watching on TV an Irish Open in Portrush where the weather was awful and 100,000 people turned out for the week. Hopefully for The Ryder Cup where the weather is okay and you can expect a lot of people wanting to come and the atmosphere being quite electric.”

As for The Open, he can’t wait to get to Scotland for his warm up at the Scottish Open this week. “I've said in numerous interviews, I don't think there's any higher honour in golf than to be able to win an Open Championship at St Andrews,” he said. “No matter what edition it is, I think it's going to be a very special one for all of us.”