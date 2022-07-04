DP World Tour denies leaking confidental Graeme McDowell chat to media

The DP World Tour last night issued a statement categorically denying that deputy CEO, Ryder Cup director, and chief commercial officer Guy Kinnings had leaked his private conversation with Graeme McDowell about his LIV Golf doubts and his Horizon Irish Open contract to the press.

A spokesperson for the DP World Tour said: “As Keith Pelley said in his media statement on Friday, July 1, we will always challenge false claims and correct inaccuracies. We therefore categorically deny the claim made by Graeme McDowell that Guy Kinnings leaked details of a private conversation between them to the media.

“The fact remains that Graeme, as he himself has admitted, gave us a signed commitment to play in the Horizon Irish Open but reneged on that commitment when a LIV Golf event was scheduled against his national Open.

“The suggestion of attempting to change the terms of this commitment to something that suited him, and LIV Golf, better, is yet another example of the ‘have-your-cake-and-eat-it situation’ he acknowledges later in the interview.”

Replying to a letter from LIV Golf rebels to the European Tour last week, CEO Keith Pelley all but called out McDowell for not playing the Irish Open, where he was due to host but reneged as LIV Golf scheduled their second event in Oregon opposite the Mount Juliet event.

“Given how deeply these players say they care about the DP World Tour, perhaps some of them could have played in Ireland this week in support of our new title sponsor, in particular one player who gave us a signed commitment to play at Mount Juliet,” Pelley said in a statement.

“With that player currently in action at Pumpkin Ridge, you can imagine the allegation in the letter that we are in the wrong, is hard to accept.”

McDowell responded at Adare Manor yesterday, saying: “He basically named me, yeah. I felt hurt by it, obviously, but I understood it as well and I had already had the conversation with The European Tour about that situation.

“So the situation was for me to play the Saudi International earlier this year, which was a European Tour, which I won in 2020 and therefore then had a three-year deal to go back and play in that tournament. I then had to beg them to let me go play in that tournament, and to do that they made me commit the Irish Open.

“Whoa, commit to the Irish Open? God, that's an amazing concept; I've played for the last 20 years. But then obviously things changed and the LIV schedule started to come out, and obviously the second event is against the Irish Open.

“So I called them and I said: 'Hey guys, I'm going to have a problem here because I either have to be all-in and play all LIV events. I can't dip my toe in; I don't have that ability. Therefore, the Irish Open is going to be an issue for me, and I'd like the ability to be able to make that up to you in some way, shape, or form because I might not be able to do this.'

“So that was the conversation that we had. That conversation subsequently got leaked to the press like three hours later throwing me under the bus saying I was having doubts about going to LIV. So my confidential phone call with the European Tour was then leaked to the press."