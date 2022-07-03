Meronk wins at Mount Juliet to become first-ever Polish winner on DP World Tour 

Six foot six inch Adrian Meronk stood tall at Mount Juliet when he closed with a spectacular six-under 66 to become the first Pole to win on the DP World Tour by claiming a three-shot win in the Horizon Irish Open.

The 27-year old began the final round with a one-shot lead over England's Jack Senior, Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti and Spain's Jorge Campillo.

But after turning for home a shot behind New Zealands' Ryan Fox, Scotland's David Law, South Africa's Thirston Lawrence and Norway's Espen Kofstad, he birdied the 10th before playing his last four holes in four-under to win the €974,605 top prize.

Fox got to 18-under with an eagle at the 17th but bogeyed the last, carding an eight-under 64 to set the target at 17-under.

But as the rest faltered, world 110 Meronk strode through the door to win, knocking in a 25 footer at the 15th and a 12 footer at the 16th for another birdie to edge in front before grasping the title with both hands with an eagle three at the 17th, where he holed a 24 footer from the fringe to go three clear on 20-under.

He would play the last in textbook fashion, finding the right side of the fairway before ripping a 197-yard approach to the heart of the green before two putting for par from 25 feet.

As a result, he moves from 12th to sixth on the DP World Tour Rankings and could move to a career high of 61st in the Official World Golf Ranking having previous risen as high as 96th.

Having twice led heading into the final round on the DP World Tour, at the 2020 Alfred Dunhill Championship and the 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Master, finishing second and third respectively, he was thrilled and relieved to get over the line.

"Such a relief to be honest," Meronk said. "As you said, I've been coming quite close a couple of times this year, and to finally open the door, it's just a dream come true. That's why we practise every day, and such a relief and so happy.

While there were courses there in the 19th century, golf was nearly unknown in Poland during the Cold War years behind the iron curtain but there are now some 35 courses for the country's 5,700 golfers with Meronk the flag-bearer.

A graduate of East Tennessee State, where Seamus Power and Niall Kearney played, he was the first Polish native on the European Tour, the first to play in a European Tour event, the first to win on the Challenge Tour and earn his card at the end of 2018 and the first to play in a Major in last year's US Open at Torrey Pines.

He used to have to complete a seven-hour car journey from his home to Toya Golf & Country Club near Wroclaw to play golf with his father, who became hooked on the game when he worked in Hamburg, where Adrian was born before moving back to Poland aged two.

Proud to be the standard-bearer, he said: "I love it. I love it. I'm not stopping. I'm going to keep going forward. It's another step for me. And I'm excited I achieved it here in Ireland, such a great history, and I'm just super excited. I can't describe it."

On his emotional walk down the 18th, he added: "To be honest I was imagining this picture yesterday, what it might look like, you know. Looked exactly like how you imagined it. I was just trying to enjoy this moment. It was an unbelievable feeling and to hit such a good shot on the last hole, I'm super proud of myself and my caddie, and yeah, super happy."

As for that eagle at the 17th that clinched the title, he said: "Again, probably just a relief but I still knew I had to putt a couple good swings on the last hole, which I focused on, and yeah, when I hit the green on 18, at that moment, I realised, that's it."

Shane Lowry closed with a 67 to tie for ninth on 12-under as Pádraig Harrington shot 69 and Séamus Power a 68 to share 30th on seven-under as Niall Kearney's 70 left him tied 58th on four-under.

The three spots in the Open went to Law, John Catlin and Zanotti, who tied for fourth on 15-under.