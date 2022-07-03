Lowry upbeat for The Open despite mixed emotions at Mount Juliet 

Tipperary's minor hurlers denied Irish golf an iconic moment when they fought back from a six-point deficit to beat Shane Lowry's Offaly with a last-minute goal to claim the All Ireland title.

Lowry was en route to a final round 67 that left him tied ninth on 12-under but having been told Offaly had won as he headed for the 17th, he was planning to whip an Offaly jersey out of his bag and wear it down the last.

"Yeah, bad news. I was told going to the 17th tee that we had won and then I stood on the 17th tee and saw my brother and he gave me the thumbs down, goal in the last minute," Lowry said after another good day on the greens that restored his recent loss of confidence.

"It's devastating for those young lads. Look, that's sport isn't it, I've been on the wrong side of a lot of results and if you take the positives from it you'll be OK, but obviously it's going to be a hard few days for them and I'm gutted for them, I'm gutted for Michael Duignan and for everyone behind the scenes.

"I actually had my Offaly jersey in the bag; I was tempted to put it on down 18 if they had won!"

Lowry's golf was far from disappointing as he found something on the greens and finished with four successive birdies to make the cut on Friday before covering his last 40 holes in 13 under.

"It was nice to play good golf at the weekend," he said as he headed for Adare for the JP McManus Pro-Am before making plans to play Portmarnock and Baltray in preparation for The Open.

"I said on Friday and Saturday evening that all I wanted to do was go out and find some good form and play some good golf and bring a bit of confidence going forward to St Andrews, and I really felt like I got that."

As for the Irish Open, he loved the crowds and the atmosphere, but while he'd love Rory McIlroy to play again, he knows two weeks before The Open doesn't suit the Holywood star and suggests the week after The Open or September's BMW PGA might be better.

"One of my favourite weeks of the year is Hilton Head because it's the week after the Masters," he said.

"It doesn't always have to be the week before a big tournament; it can always be turned into something else."

Padraig Harrington and Séamus Power are also looking forward to the JP McManus Pro-Am and The Open now after finishing tied 30th on seven-under.

Harrington lit up the morning for the Irish fans, opening with five straight birdies before picking up a sixth of the day at the eighth to turn in 30 and get to within four shots of the lead.

The Dubliner (50) admitted later he was thinking of a 59 but ran up a double-bogey seven at the 10th, where he had tree trouble with his third and went on to finish bogey-birdie-par for a 69 that left him tied for 30th in the clubhouse with Power, who shot 68, on seven-under.

"I was thinking how hard it is to shoot 59," said Harrington, who was relaxed enough to enjoy a 99 at the 15th. "I was six under after eight, and I had to do that at least for the next eight."

Assessing his overall performance, he was most pleased with his putting after struggling at times during last week's US Senior Open win and three-putting the 18th from 60 feet.

"I was much better on greens this week than last week," he said. "The ball is rolling well, no tension. Even the putt on last, I'd no tension in the stroke, started the ball where I wanted to start it. I see some very positive things in putting. Maybe my future career is having some good weeks putting and some bad weeks."

Power saw his title chances evaporate with a third-round 77 but he was delighted to make an eagle and 17 birdies over the four rounds and his closing 68 gave him a boost as he heads to Adare and then plans some links golf, including his first round at Royal County Down on Sunday before taking the ferry to Scotland.

"Overall very positive, one of the more enjoyable tournaments I've played," he said. "It was nice to get a bit of momentum back today."

While his miss is to the right, not ideal at St Andrews, where the best miss is left, he believes he'll have an advantage given his links upbringing in the amateur game.

"You're playing golf courses you've played before and conditions you're used to," he said. "You're almost hoping for some weather or at least some wind and stuff because there could be a lot of guys who could be in trouble even before they tee up."

Playing alongside Power, Royal Dublin's Niall Kearney signed off with a 70 to lie 54th in the clubhouse on four-under, but he was disappointed not to go lower after being five-under after eight holes on day one and three-under after five holes on Saturday and Sunday only to close with rounds of 72 and 70.

"It's been a positive week again, another cut made," Kearney said. "But it was a slightly disappointing weekend. Three-under through five yesterday and today, and I just didn't drive it on. I played really well but just didn't score on the back nine.”