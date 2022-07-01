Shane Lowry birdies last four holes to make cut - 'It was good fun'

Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton couldn’t help but have a laugh at their own expense as they stood on the 12th tee and pondered the prospects of an unexpected weekend off.

Both were struggling to get their cards into the red when the cut was hovering between two- and three-under so the Englishman couldn’t help but let rip with a self-deprecating joke when he found a rare fairway with his drive.

“I was like, 'well I might actually hole a putt', and then I did on that green,” said Lowry who admitted to feeling flat while the third member of the group, Seamus Power, was putting together a launchpad for a title shot.

He made birdie at the 12th but followed it with a bogey. Ho hum. One-over by the time he sent his drive into a fairway bunker on 15, it looked like Lowry was done. Dusted. Then he birdied the last four holes to book his ticket for the last two days.

It was an extraordinary turnaround in fortunes in front of a giddy crowd, so much so that he actually made the cut with a shot to spare after it was revised down to two-under.

“Listen, it was good fun. Seamus was out there and I was kind of playing second fiddle to him, he was rolling putts in and the crowd were getting behind him and I felt a little flat for a long time, but as soon as I started making a few putts the crowd helped me along the way coming down the last few holes.”

It was a timely change in fortunes.

Lowry has been putting excellently for most of the year, but he lost some confidence on the greens this last few weeks. The distractions that come with being home probably hadn’t helped, depriving him of the time needed to rectify it.

Finding that … something … so belatedly yesterday meant that he would have left the course with a greater degree of optimism even if he had missed the cut. Not least with the Open just around the corner.

But what of these next two days given he is eight shots and 46 places off the lead?

“I'm a long way away. Look, we have decent weather forecast on Sunday. The golf course is probably playing too easy for me to make any sort of a run at this, but I can definitely throw a top ten or a decent finish at it, and that's what I'm kind of looking at.”