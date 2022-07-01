Power shoots second-round 68 to set up weekend charge 

Seamus Power has set himself up for a weekend charge at a first Horizon Irish Open title after carding a second round of 68 to leave him eight-under par and just three shots off leader Jorge Campillo at the halfway mark.

Well set after an opening day 68, the Waterford man gave a shot back with a bogey at the fourth before embarking on a stunning run of five birdies at the next seven holes.

The highlight was a sensational fairway bunker shot at the par-five tenth which left him with a 25-foot eagle putt. He settled for a birdie but his putting from distance was nonetheless excellent for most of the day.

A bogey on the par-four 12th slowed his advance, and he had to scramble to avoid the loss of any more strokes before one last birdie at 18, but he is perfectly poised to become the tenth Irishman to win his own national title.

Power’s headway was in stark contrast to pre-tournament favourite Shane Lowry who was playing in the same group but struggling for the second straight day to find anything like the momentum he needed.

Just one-under after his first round, it became clear very early on here that Lowry’s first order of business was in finishing the right side of a cut that hovered between two- and three-under as the rain came and went.

It looked curtains for the 2009 champion when he stood on the 15th tee at one-over par for the tournament but a hat-trick of birdies left him needing just one more, on the difficult par-four 18th, to stick around for the weekend.

He duly drained one from 15 feet.

Padraig Harrington had flirted with the cut himself earlier in the day. Out early in the morning, the Dubliner slipped to one-under with a double bogey at his 16th but produced two birdies on the way in to leave himself sitting more or less comfortably for the evening.

They may not challenge for the title but Lowry and Harrington have nonetheless done their bit to entertain the crowds this week, both of them making the cut by the skin of their teeth.

Campillo claimed the lead after his morning round of 68 which, added to an opening 65, left him at eleven-under and in position to claim what would be a first win since 2020, or even just a first top ten finish of the season.

Tucked in behind him, one shot back, after the early offerings was Poland’s Adrian Meronk and Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay. In all, there are only four players better off than Power ahead of Saturday’s third round