Friends first: Why Tiger Woods and the world's golfing elite answer JP's call

At the Masters Tournament in April, Tiger Woods played a practice round on Monday with Fred Couples and Justin Thomas in what was his first appearance in an official tournament since the previous year's comeback appearance at Augusta National.

With his gait altered by the horrendous leg injuries he'd sustained in a car crash in California in February 2021, Woods left the practice ground and headed out between the ropes as the patrons craned for a better view.

There was a cameraman in his face and at least five security men flanking him as he made a beeline for the cart that was to whisk him and his caddie to the first tee.

Waiting next to the cart were two old friends, two Irishmen, Dermot Desmond and JP McManus.

Woods shook Desmond's hand warmly and turned to McManus, who embraced him, then held him by the hand, shaking it gently as if to emphasise every phrase before putting his hand on his shoulder in a fatherly gesture as he imparted some final words.

The warmth between them was obvious and stems from the fact that they've known each other for close to 25 years.

The relationship had its genesis in 1998 when McManus invited Woods and Mark O'Meara to Waterville for a pre-Open golfing and fishing trip.

Woods was already the face of the game, having won the previous year's Masters by 12 strokes to become the youngest champion at 21 and the first non-white player to don the green jacket.

Interest in his every move was extraordinary and he was reportedly like a fish out of water on his first visit to Ireland and wary of strangers and interlopers until O'Meara assured him that this was different. Here he would be among friends as guests of McManus and Desmond.

The following year he returned and headed to the Old Head of Kinsale for a game with O'Meara, Lee Janzen, Stuart Appleby and David Duval.

In 2000, Woods played in The Open at Andrews and when McManus bumped into the American and his then girlfriend, he invited them to dinner and was surprised when Woods readily agreed.

Wouldn't he be in demand that week?

Not at all, Woods replied. Nobody ever called to ask him to dinner.

He agreed to play in the JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am at Limerick Golf Club later that year, arriving straight from the Western Open before opening with a course record 64.

He'd just won the US Open at Pebble Beach by no fewer than 15 strokes.

In 2004, he married Elin Nordegren at the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados, which McManus owns with Desmond and JP Magnier and in 2005, Woods was back for the Pro-Am again, remarking: "We come together for JP and for him only."

He also returned in 2010, a year after without having to be asked by McManus.

"Though I spoke briefly with Tiger at the Masters in April, we didn't mention the pro-am," the Limerick man said at the time. "But if he wasn't playing, I knew he would inform me. Knowing Tiger as I do, if he had a decision made that he wasn't coming, I would be the first to know. I was always confident he would make every effort to be here. I have long held the belief that you get the most out of people by not expecting too much. You'll never be disappointed, anyway. That's been my experience up to now."

Woods explained how the relationship began at the WGC American Express at Mount Juliet in 2002, where he would win with ease.

"It all started with Dermot (Desmond) and JP (McManus) inviting Mark and I over," he said. "We came over here, I think back in '98, I think it was. And I had such a great time. I've been coming here ever since. I loved fishing here. I loved hanging out at the pubs. The Irish people have actually been wonderful. It's a place that I thoroughly enjoy."

It was O'Meara who introduced Woods to McManus and Desmond, he recalled.

"I don't quite remember where. We exchanged phone numbers and the times we'd come to Ireland and the times they'd come to Florida, we just hung out. And a friendship grew from there."

To illustrate the trust Woods has in McManus, one only has to look to the interview he gave the Sunday Independent's Dermot Gilleece during a barbecue at the Limerick man's rented house in Augusta early in Masters week in 2005 - an event he would win after a playoff with Chris DiMarco following that iconic "Nike swoosh" chip-in at the 16th.

Sports Illustrated had paid $25,000 to get writer John Garrity in a pro-am team with Woods not long before and he got precisely nothing from his quarry during the course of their four hours together.

Gilleece got 40 minutes on his own with Woods in a quiet room and he was charming and cooperative.

In 2010, he said: "JP and I have become great friends over the years. I think it's a testament to what he has done and is trying to do for all of Irish golf and Ireland in general. Just look at the field of people who have come out and supported what he's trying to do; it's pretty phenomenal.

"I think everyone here is just so privileged and honoured to be a part of something like this. A lot of the guys have come over from the States and have come over here for this event, and we have all enjoyed it.

"I always want to support what JP is doing. The charitable efforts that he's made over the years; it's one of the reasons why I'm come back. This is my third time doing it.

What he has done is just remarkable. You just look at the field and you look at the people, the participants who have come out here and supported this event; if I can help out in any way, I will. That's one of the reasons why I play."

The field for the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am would cost the Saudis billions to assemble, but when I asked Pádraig Harrington in a teleconference on Monday how the Limerick man manages to pull it off, he was revealing.

"Yeah, it is very impressive," Harrington said. "No appearance fees, no fees to go and play in the JP McManus Pro-Am. But JP asks nicely, and he will support every player who comes to his pro-am. JP will support them for the rest of their life and their charitable endeavours. That really is it.

"Whenever they're running a charity event, JP will be first on that list to support them, right around the world. Anybody who helps JP out will become a friend to JP, and JP will always remember that and work with those players whatever they're doing, help them out.

"It is a bit of a bonus that you are going to Adare and you're going to enjoy yourself. It's one of the highlights of the year in Ireland, and certainly in golfing terms, it's a huge highlight with the people that will be there.

"All the pros will have the time of their life, will have a great experience, but even though there are no appearance fees, the fact that JP will support these players, they have a friend for life in the fact that they've come and played in JP McManus's pro-am. And the family. The whole family are there, as well. I know JP is the name out front, but they will support whatever charitable endeavours these players have going forward."

Generous gifts from the JP McManus Pro-Am have been arriving at Séamus Power's Las Vegas home in recent weeks, and he can't wait to see what makes it such an attractive event to the wealthiest golfers in the world.

"It's the reaction I get from players which makes me so excited because guys have been talking about this event for literally two years," Power said. "I remember Hunter told me -- this is in a Web.com/Korn Ferry final event, three-four years ago, he said it's the most fun and best event he's ever played.

"I was standing there looking at like this guy's been one of the top players in the world, Ryder Cups, and he's played everything. Just stuff like that is remarkable.

"JP has great relationships with guys like Tiger, but it's amazing to see some of the younger guys. I don't know what goes behind the scenes and stuff like this. But I played with Rickie [Fowler] last week, and Rickie is looking forward to it. You're listening to him talk about his excitement with it, and, yeah, it's amazing. It's tough to understand, but it's such a unique event."

Shane Lowry summed up the McManus family well.

"Anything I ever need, you make a phone call, you know that they're there for a phone call, you know that they're looking out for you," he said. "They've been great for Irish golf. All this next Monday and Tuesday I think that a lot of people miss is that the amount of money is going to be raised for a charity in the local area. And I think that's what's great about it. The fact I don't know how he gets the field that he does, he just has that pull, and it's great. It's great for Ireland. And I'm looking forward to it. JP, when you look at what he does for horse racing in Ireland and what he does for golf in Ireland and what he does for Limerick GAA, it's incredible."

The Pro-Am has helped raise over €140 million for charitable organisations in the Mid-West region of Ireland since its inception in 1990, and while McManus pays, Woods is the Pied Piper with his presence giving the event the star power that moves might forces.