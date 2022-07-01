Irish Open: Fox is flawless, Lowry fails to fire

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox delivered a flawless 64 to lead after day one of this year’s Horizon Irish Open but the prospect of a home win remains despite the absence this year of Rory McIlroy and a disappointing offering from pre-tournament favourite Shane Lowry.

The highest-ranked player in the field, Lowry couldn’t produce the exceptional form he has managed so often this season and he needs to find a spark second time around or a free weekend will be more as likely as a tilt at what would be a rare Offaly win in Kilkenny.

Others were, thankfully, on hand to satisfy the punters who returned en masse to the parkland course 12 months after attendances at this tournament and this same venue had been restricted to just 2,500 per day as a result of the pandemic.

Seamus Power, who teed off alongside the Clara man and Tyrrell Hatton in the morning’s glamour group, carded a four-under par 68 that would have been better were it not for a pair of what he termed “bizarre” bogeys at the back end of his day.

The West Waterford clubman was four-under for his first 13 holes but partnered two more birdies with a pair of dropped shots. A loss of focus was blamed for the second bogey after a long delay at the 8th when Lowry’s drive found a tree and needed a ruling.

“I'm pretty pleased all around,” Power explained after his first Irish Open round since 2019. “A little frustrating on five and eight, just kind of bizarre kind of bogeys, but besides that, it was pretty good, pretty sharp. So, pretty pleased.” Not long after and Royal Dublin’s Niall Kearney was signing for the same number. He blitzed the back nine with five birdies, spoiling the overall effect ever so slightly with eight subsequent pars and a solitary bogey on his way back.

Still, it was an impressive start, not least because of the difficulties the 34-year old has had in banking sufficient tournament time after falling just shy of a full tour card last year and being left with only intermittent access to this year’s schedule.

His tie for 15th in last week’s BMW International Open was recorded less than a week after being told he had a place in the field, and he has little or nothing in the diary after the upcoming month-long swing of events in England.

“It is what it is, you know what I mean? I'm not going to change it. I plan on getting more invites, get some more starts. I'm playing well. When I'm actually playing, I'm making the most of it. It's just about getting starts.” Fox has six top-tens in his last ten appearances and he posted an early lead with an eight-under par morning that contained eight birdies and ne’er a single dropped shot. Four players trail him by one and 94 of the 156-strong field sit under par after day one.

That includes seven of the eleven Irishmen in the field.

Dark clouds hovered constantly but without ever dumping their payloads onto proceedings after what had been heavy overnight and early morning rain and the soft conditions left underfoot were wedded to a day that was never less than calm.

The scoring was always going to be low.

“There wasn't a lot of wind, and the greens are soft and the greens… I mean, the surface on the greens was great for putting,” said Power. “So, yeah, if you can hit some fairways, you can have some chances. And, yeah, I could see that.

“I mean, I shot four-under with a couple sixes there so it was definitely doable. There’s going to be a little bit more breeze (today), so maybe a little bit tougher, but no wind and there’s soft greens. Guys are going to be able to take advantage.” Fox did just that, making the turn with just two birdies to show for his efforts before finding a groove on the back nine with half-a-dozen more. Not bad for a guy who felt ill and lost his voice after finishing third in last week’s BMW International Open.

“So, just one of those days that I guess shows how important patience is in a round of golf. From the first six holes I felt like two-under would have been a great score and then the last ten holes, I felt like I could have shot anything, to be honest.” He was playing in the group immediately behind Lowry, Power and Hatton and the presence of a Kiwi hovering with intent over the local hopefuls has a resonance this week given the first test tomorrow between the All Blacks and Ireland in Eden Park.

Fox’s father Grant is a legendary figure in the game of rugby, and a current selector with the national side, and the 35-year old quite likes the idea of pushing for a third DP World Tour title here of all places while that tete-a-tete unfolds back home.

“I’ve already got a bet with Shane as to who is going to win, but I have to give him a ten-point start, although it sounds like both teams might be playing with ten players (because of Covid and injuries) at this point.

“I’m just hoping that I’ll be off late enough here so that I’ll be able to watch it. The first All Blacks test of the year is always a big one for any New Zealander. We’re generally a little bit rusty but there is a lot of excitement.”