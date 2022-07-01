Lowry: 'You have no God-given right to go out and shoot four-under there today'

Best laid plans and all that. Pulling his opening tee shot into a fairway bunker wasn’t the start that Shane Lowry would have had in mind when he got his Horizon Irish Open challenge underway at eight o’clock yesterday morning.

The pre-tournament favourite managed to scramble for a par on that par-five tenth but his game continued to splutter and cough until the sixth, his 15th, when he finally made it into the red and followed it with a second straight birdie with two more to play.

There was a spring in his step as he stuck a tee in the ground for the second-last time. Another birdie before the close and he could card a 69 which, under the circumstances, would have been a more than acceptable return.

Then he hooked another drive left.

This one found a home “underneath a tree” and it was ten minutes or more before his caddie Bo Martin found an official, a ruling could be made, and he was able to scramble for what he termed a “fortunate” bogey six.

All of which leaves him seven strokes behind Ryan Fox, the early leader.

“I wouldn’t say disappointed. It was only okay. The course was fairly scoreable there this morning. I got off to a bit of a rocky start and I never really got it going. I was kind of playing catchup to the course all day.

“I didn’t really get it under par until late in my round but, again, I was bouncing to the eighth tee thinking I might make one more on the way in and three-under would be lovely but that’s golf,” he said with a rueful smile.

There is nothing specific that will demand his attention before today’s afternoon round. What would he like to do better? Everything. He drove it okay, not great. There were a couple of good iron shots and a handful of disappointments. Some putts were holed, others weren’t.

It was all just a bit meh.

He wasn’t alone in the struggle. Playing partner Tyrrell Hatton ended up at one-over par but the third member of the feature group fared much better, Seamus Power’s 68 leaving him only four off the summit after a day when most traders found the market to be profitable.

That’s the most annoying bit for Lowry. The overnight and early morning rains had left behind a course ripe for the plucking. There was little to no wind to speak of, even if he was keen to dispel the notion that this was akin to fish being lined up in a barrel.

“Like, it’s not that easy because if you miss the fairway, and the fairways are narrow, you’re in trouble. So it's not like it's really, really easy. You have no God-given right to go out and shoot four-under there today. There will be some bad scores.

“There will obviously be some very good scores because it’s soft, the greens are decent and the fairways being soft are obviously playing a little bit wider, but there is a bit of trouble out there as well – as I saw myself on the eighth.” It’s not that he has played himself out of the tournament but this 71 leaves him with very little in the way of wiggle room if he is to be a threat come Sunday evening and still harbour hopes of claiming this title for the second time.

He knows the score.

“Just go out and play,” he said of today’s agenda. “It’s Thursday, it’s not Saturday afternoon. I obviously need two good scores the next two days to get myself up there on Sunday but I can definitely do it, I know that, so we’ll see.”