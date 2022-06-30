Seamus Power aiming to push on to the very top

Brendan O’Brien Mount Juliet Seamus Power’s ambitions have ballooned with his stratospheric rise up the world rankings.

Ranked outside the top 500 at one in 2020, the Waterford man now finds himself with only 35 golfers between him and the summit after a stunning run of form over the last year or so that has included some excellent performances in the biggest of events.

The goal now is to make this a baseline rather than a ceiling. To ensure that he is not just a regular at a major on a Sunday but a player who can push on into the world’s top 25 and make a charge for one of the game’s great prizes.

“Yeah, that is the goal. I do believe I can continue to climb, and I still feel like this is my first season getting into the big events, there's like bigger points available in some of these events, but it still comes back to your own game.

“That's all well and that. It's setting the goals in between that are the most important ones to me: how am I going to get there rather than where you want to get to. I know where I want to get. I believe I can be one of the top players in the world.” If the miles covered have been impressive then the final few feet will be much harder. They always are.

Golfers have a tendency to disappear down the rabbit hole in search of the next elusive step but Power is mindful that he is at a point now where tweaks rather than redrafts are what’s required. That’s the short game in his case. And the mental side of things.

Shane Lowry spoke yesterday about his admiration for how serenely his compatriot has handled his major debuts to date in tying for 27th at his first Masters, tying for ninth at the PGA and then finishing in a split for 12th at the US Open.

It’s an incredible run that belies his inexperience at this elevation and one he ascribes to being 35 years of age. Another ‘dream come true’ moment will transpire next month at St Andrews with his first Open Championship and the top two inches will be paramount again.

“Just a little thing like just trying to hole a putt a little bit too much can just lead to a couple of missed putts here and there. Or trying to do something a little bit too hard instead of letting things come to you. That's going to be the biggest thing for me mentally.

“Physically, I'm very happy where my game is. Some weeks are going to be better than others but I know what I'm doing with the golf ball. I know what I want to do, I know what I'm doing with my swing. So I'm pretty comfortable.” That will have to hold for the outside noise too.

Teeing off in this morning’s feature group alongside Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton will be very different to his last appearances as a bit part player in Lahinch in 2019 but he is eager to make more of a mark on it this time.

“I've seen the scenes of Shane winning, Rory win. Playing in front of your home fans and home country, it adds something to it. No matter what the size of any purse or anything, it's never about that.

“For me, it's definitely one I've dreamed of winning for a long time. So hopefully I can get myself in a good spot for Sunday and see what happens.”