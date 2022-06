Irish Open: Shane Lowry and Seamus Power paired for first two rounds at Mount Juliet

THE home galleries will be at it early for Thursday's opening round of the Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet with Ireland's Seamus Power and Shane Lowry paired together with an 8 am start.

The PGa Tour stars from Waterford and Offaly kick off their Irish Open challenge on the backside while Pádraig Harrington, fresh off his maiden Champions Tour victory at the US Senior Open in Pennsylvania, is paired with Ryder Cupper Thomas Pieters and Australia's Lucas Herbert on the first tee at 1pm.