In Gee Chun holds off Lexi Thompson to win Women’s PGA

In Gee Chun rallied after losing the rest of her once-sizeable lead, overcoming a bogey-filled front nine to win the Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday when Lexi Thompson faltered with her putter.

Chun shot a 3-over 75 for the second consecutive day at Congressional, but that was enough to win her third major title by a stroke over Thompson and Minjee Lee. Chun, after leading by six at the tournament’s midway point, lost a three-shot advantage in the first three holes of the final round. Thompson was two strokes ahead of her after the front nine, but her putting problems were just beginning.

The 27-year-old Floridian botched a par putt from a couple feet on No 14, but a birdie on 15 restored her lead to two. Then she bogeyed the par-5 16th while Chun made birdie, leaving the two players tied with two holes remaining.

Thompson three-putted for bogey on 17, and after an impressive approach from the rough on 18, her birdie putt wasn’t hit firmly enough.

Chun’s approach on the par-4 18th bounced past the hole and just off the back of the green, but she putted to within about 5 feet and sank her par attempt to win the tournament.

Chun, a 27-year-old from South Korea, led by seven strokes after finishing her first round in wet conditions Thursday. The lead was down to five at the end of that day — still equaling the largest 18-hole advantage in the history of women’s majors.

She was six strokes ahead at the halfway point and had a three-stroke advantage coming into Sunday. She finished at 5-under 283.

Chun won her first major at the US Women’s Open in 2015 and added the Evian Championship in France the following year.

Stephanie Meadow finished with a two-over-par 74 to finish on level par for the championship in a tie for 10th place.

Meadow, 30, who struggled to keep her LPGA card last season, told lpga.com before the final round: “I was talking to Leona (Maguire, of Ireland) about it, and she was saying it doesn't matter where you are, you are always striving for more. That's her personality.

“It's like, oh, you know, last year it was top 100. This year my focus is to get into the Tour Championship, get to at the Asia at end of the year. It's just funny how your mindset shifts.

“We're never satisfied. I wouldn't want myself to be satisfied because I know I can push myself, but I think sometimes you do need to take a step back and be grateful and acknowledge how well I’ve played.”

Baker wins R&A Women's Amateur

Newcastle teenager Jess Baker saw off Sweden's Louise Rydqvist to win the Women's Amateur Championship at Hunstanton.

The 19-year-old University of Central Florida student recorded a 4&3 success over Rydqvist, 20, in the 36-hole final at the Norfolk links course.

Baker, who was caddied by her father Steve and is a member at Gosforth Park, will be rewarded with places in the Women's Open, US Women's Open, Evian Championship and also receive the traditional invitation to the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship.

"It's an amazing feeling, just incredible. I can't believe it. I'm absolutely stunned, but I'm just so happy," said Baker, who is ranked 518th in the world amateur standings and was handed honorary membership by Hunstanton following her victory.

"I worked really, really hard to get here and it's just such a satisfying feeling. It's been a long time coming and I'm just really proud of myself.

"I didn't do anything special today. I just got ahead and then kept the lead. It was about the person making the least mistakes today."