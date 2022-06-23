Rory McIlroy off to a blistering start with an opening 62 at the Travellers

McIlroy's 62 tied the lowest opening-round score of his PGA Tour career
Rory McIlroy off to a blistering start with an opening 62 at the Travellers

ON FIRE: McIlroy watches his drive on the 12th in the opening round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Pic: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 17:55
Tony Leen

RORY McIlroy has taken his fine US Open form from Brookline into this week's Travellers Championship in  Connecticut with a blistering eight-under round of 62 to take the early tournament lead.

McIlroy posted a no-bogey, eight birdie round, gaining on the course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell in three of his last four holes. 

Starting on the tenth he had three gains on the way out and finished even stronger with birdies on the 1st, 3rd, 6th, 7th and ninth holes to lead by one from Xander Schauffele and Scotland's Martin Laird, who both shot 63s.

McIlroy's 62 tied the lowest opening-round score of his PGA Tour career and was his eighth round of 62 or lower on the tour. Only Kevin Na (10) and Justin Thomas (9) have had more.

More to follow.

<p>NOT IMPRESSED: Rory McIlroy. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)</p>

