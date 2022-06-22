10 of world's top 11 golfers confirmed for JP McManus Pro-Am

2022 Players' Champion Cameron Smith has been added along with Tokyo Olympic Gold Medallist Xander Schauffele and world number 37 Harold Varner III. Hollywood star Bill Murray also taking part
18 June 2022; American actor and comedian, Bill Murray, left, with businessman JP McManus during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 10:15
TJ Galvin

The field has been finalised for the JP McManus Pro-Am taking place at Adare Manor on July 4/5.

2022 Players Champion Cameron Smith has been added along with Tokyo Olympic Gold Medallist Xander Schauffele and world number 37 Harold Varner III.

Hollywood star Bill Murray will also be playing, fresh from his appearance at the All-Ireland quarter-final double header at Thurles last weekend.

10 of the world's top 11 golfers are now confirmed for the sold-out event, which will be broadcast of Sky Sports.

All four current holders of the Major championships, including newly crowned US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, will be playing. 

Other big names included are Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Tiger Woods.

There will be plenty of Irish interest also with Rory McIlroy, Leona Maguire, Shane Lowry, Seamus Power, Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, John Murphy, Paul Dunne, and Paul McGinley all teeing it up.

Organiser JP McManus said: "We’re privileged to be joined by the world’s greatest golfers; those who have achieved so much in their careers and some incredible personalities to augment the occasion.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming them to the redesigned Golf Course of Adare Manor, quite a few of them joined us in previous years but may not have seen the work Tom Fazio and his team have done to the course since. Let’s hope for a bit of sunshine to really make what we expect to be a very special couple of days in Limerick.”

The full field of amateurs and professionals will be entered into a draw, taking place on Saturday 2nd July, with tee-times released shortly after.

