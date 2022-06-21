How Leona Maguire pep talk blew away Irish rugby squad

VINNY Hammond, Ireland's head of analysis, has praised the impact of one of the country's golf stars on the Ireland rugby squad as he described a recent visit to the IRFU High Performance Centre.

“We had Leona Maguire come into us in the Ireland camp during the Six Nations to speak to the players and she just came in and chatted literally before a gym session, nice and informal, but she was one of the best speakers we’ve had in the last 10 years.

“The lads were glued to it because it was a very practical approach. She talked about the way she practices and the way there’s always a consequence of what she practices, whether it’s for money, for lunch or dinner, she never practiced without some kind of a consequence at the end of it.

“You always know by the time a guest speaker gets up to leave, how many of the players will go over to ask a question that they didn’t want to in front of everybody and there was a queue for Leona. It was brilliant. A lot of our guys are young and in the same bracket as her and as somebody to try and pick their brains to find out what do she do that we can take away, she was only meant to be there for 20 minutes but she was there for more than two hours.

“You talk about female role models, her and Katie Taylor alone are potentially absolute drivers for any young kid, male or female. Our guys were definitely listening to her going ‘wow, we can definitely learn something here’.

“She did a closest to the pin contest with us at the indoor centre in Abbotstown and we had five people and she had one ball and she put her ball to two feet. Dave Kilcoyne, maybe it was, put it to about 85 feet past the pin. A couple went close but nobody got near Leona. It was very good, and very funny.”

In terms of experience working in high performance, Hammond offers plenty of synergy between golf and rugby, but he confessed his own game is a product of enthusiasm rather than prowess.

“I got down to 14.6 (handicap) but it’s on the way back up now,” Ireland’s head of analysis said. "I play socially with friends whenever I can and the odd time I’m on an absolute roll but I have my analytic brain and I think somehow I can maybe work out this game as well but I can firmly say it’s not conducive to the way I golf.

“It’s funny, a lot of my friends plus most of the Irish squad at the moment are golfers. There’s some really good golfers too, a few single-digit handicappers, Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray both play decent golf. Paul O’Connell is a serious golfer and Faz loves his golf which is good for organising down days because there’s always a crew of about 20 lads that will be ready to play a bit of golf on a down day.

IRFU High-Performance analyst Vinny Hammond is now also on the board of Golf Ireland.

“And when we’re training in Portugal, there’s four amazing courses at Quinta do Lago which we can go out and play while we’re here. A day off in rugby now is nearly always golf, and it’s much the same everywhere, talking to colleagues in New Zealand, Scotland, and Wales.

“The best part about it is I can play with my girlfriend and she plays off 36 and we’ll have a real ding-dong game for money or for dinner and she’s beating me, which is what that handicap allows, which is another thing you can’t really have in other sports. I couldn’t go in and play first-team rugby in Leinster, it’s not possible, but you could go out and play a round with Rory McIlroy, not that I think he’d be keen on playing, but you could play on a level playing field, which is the beauty of it.

"I think that’s unique, makes it accessible but also fun.”