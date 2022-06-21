McIlroy and Power see nothing but silver lining from US Open

RORY McIlroy and Séamus Power have big plans for the summer — and the future — after brilliant performances in the US Open at Brookline.

McIlroy, 33, moves up one stop to second in the world after a rollercoaster 69 left him four shots behind winner Matt Fitzpatrick as Power jumped four places to a career-best 37th after his tie for 11th after a 70.

The Co Down man has finished second, eighth and tied fifth in the first three Majors of the year and while he's racked up 16 top-10 finishes from 29 Major starts since last winning one in 2014, he's more upbeat than ever about ending his famine sooner rather than later.

"If I'd turned that 73 yesterday into a 70, I would have been right up there," said McIlroy, who joins Power in this week's Travelers Championship before stopping off at the JP McManus Pro-Am en route to St Andrews for The Open.

"I guess I was only three back going into today, but I maybe left myself a little bit too far back. I played well; it was one of those rounds that was a bit topsy-turvy, a bit of a rollercoaster, made two nice birdies coming in and had chances on 17, 18 to maybe give the leader something to think about. I hit two decent putts and I just hit both of them a little bit too soft.

"But overall, another good week, I can't be too disappointed. But it is a third major of the year gone, I had two opportunities, two near misses. Funny, the best finish feels like the one I didn't have a chance. Second at Augusta feels like it wasn't a missed opportunity, whereas Southern Hills and here do. At least I am contending at the business end of the leaderboards again in these big tournaments again and that's a positive."

McIlroy appears to be over his habit of starting slowly in the Majors, which bodes well for The 150th Open at St Andrews next month.

"I think I have gotten over those slow starts, Southern Hills and here again," he said. "65 at Southern Hills and 67 here, so sort of found the right formula to get up and running in these championships and it is a matter of keeping it going from there.

"I didn't quite keep it going all the way through at Southern Hills, made a bit of a run on Sunday…..(here) nearly got the job done just a few shots short."

McIlroy, who made a point of going down to congratulate Fitzpatrick on the 18th after his incredible recovery from a fairway bunker to set up a winning par, lamented his lack of an effective three wood in Boston, but he's optimistic about the future.

"I am good enough to win another major championship," he insisted. "Not just another, I'm good enough, I'm 33, I still feel like I have got another 10 years left of prime golf, so that is 40 opportunities and I feel like I am good enough to win a few of those, so just a matter of keeping myself in position and just keep doing the right things."

Power was also wondering what might have been in Boston, but having finished tied 27th in his Masters debut and tied ninth in the US PGA before coming joint 12th in his first US Open (all three from the tougher side of the draw), he admits the Majors suit his never-say-die attitude.

"Golf is funny, especially yesterday and the day before; I didn't really hit it very well but made a lot of footage of putts," the West Waterford man said after following a 71 with three level-par 70s.

"But it's funny, I got something figured out and hit it quite nicely today, but I wasn't able to capitalise. But that's golf; the pins are different spots, obviously. I was hitting good and leaving myself tricky putts.

"You could have 10 feet with 8-12 inches of break and your chances of making those are pretty low anyway. So you would like to just get some of those, especially early in the round and you can go a long way. My putting kept me in there the first few days, so it's one of those funny ones and that's golf sometimes."

While he has high hopes for the Travelers, he will be one of the favourites for the Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet next week.

"I can't wait," he said in Boston on Sunday evening. "I played Mount Juliet all the way back in the South-Eastern Alliance and I really can't wait to get back. I haven't played the Irish Open since 2019 in Lahinch, so it's going to be fantastic. So I get to stay home and then play JP's event and be home for the rest of the week and then head over to St Andrews, which I love as well."

As for his form in the Majors, he admitted the gruelling events bring out the best in him as he's spent his entire professional career grinding for every shot.

"It's the type of golf where I kind of I pride myself on that," he said. "I've been slower, and I've had to grind the whole way up and I feel like in these set ups, that's going to help you more.

"There's going to be no second where you give up. You're not going to give away a shot where other guys might, especially yesterday when I saw a lot of guys flying backwards.

"You will do whatever you can to hang in there and I think that helps in these events. It was the same in Tulsa. Scrappy pars are just as valuable as hitting beautiful shots to 30 feet and having these tough putts. I think it kind of suits me, and obviously, it's been fun and hopefully, I can keep it up in St Andrews. To be in contention there would be pretty special."

He knows he's a far better player now than he was at Lahinch three years ago and hopes to put on a show for all his friends.

"A lot (different)," he said, comparing the Power, who was 303rd in Co Clare in 2019 to the 36th ranked player he is today. "I was struggling at the time going to Lahinch. I was delighted at the time to be there. But I played poorly all week except for one run on Friday, where I was outside the cut line, and I was maybe six or seven under for my last 10 holes on Friday to get myself in for the weekend. I'd like to think I'm a lot better player now, so I'm really looking forward to it."

While he's frustrated the DP World Tour has not announced the start of Ryder Cup qualifying, he understands the LIV Golf situation may be the cause of setting out the qualifying criteria and he's happy to have the chance to continue racking up Race to Dubai (he's 25th after the US Open) and FedEx Cup points (23rd with McIlroy third and Shane Lowry 25th).

"It'll be fun once it gets started, so you can at least see yourself on the board and racking up some points," he said of the race to make Henrik Stenson's team. "I really turned (my long game) around going into today, so hopefully, I can get some putts to drop over the next few weeks and get some FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai Points over the summer."