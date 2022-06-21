Mount Juliet aiming to make it third time lucky

The grandstands are going up, the signage is in place and less than two weeks out from the 2022 Horizon Irish Open, the Mount Juliet Resort in Co. Kilkenny is starting to transform into a championship tournament venue.

After one false start in 2020 and a toned-down 2021 event 12 months ago, both due to the Covid pandemic, Mount Juliet will finally get the chance to showcase its Jack Nicklaus-designed course and majestic surroundings to the world and 15,000 spectators per day when the first round gets underway on Thursday, June 30.

With a new title sponsor in Horizon Therapeutics and increased prize money that has restored some of the prestige that made the Irish Open a Rolex Series event on the now DP World Tour’s schedule before the pandemic, Ireland’s national championship has restored some of the spring in its step and no-one could be more happy about that than Mount Juliet director of golf Matt Sandercock.

“The excitement’s only just beginning,” Sandercock told the Irish Examiner. “We’ve the stands starting to go up, there’s signage up on the first tee and so anyone playing golf between now and the tournament is teeing off on the first tee with the boards behind them, which as we all know is a great feeling, knowing Shane Lowry will be on that same tee box when the tournament starts.”

For Sandercock and the rest of the Mount Juliet team, this will be a tournament three years in the making. Originally scheduled as a Rolex Series event to begin on May 27, 2020, the venue had been confirmed as host course the previous October, 2019. Then the Covid pandemic intervened, and with it public health restrictions that made it impossible to host, sending the Irish Open north to Galgorm Castle in Co Antrim.

“I sat here in the clubhouse,” Sandercock recalled of that late May 2020 weekend. “Everything was locked up and it just me doing my shift as effectively security for this end of the building. I was looking out, nobody else here, no flags on the greens, it was 30 degrees, so hot that May and I was just thinking what would have been.

“The weather was perfect, it was Cat Laughs that week as well so it would have been this huge Kilkenny festival and instead I was sat on my own in the clubhouse looking out the window at nobody.”

European Tour chiefs, however, kept their word to bring their tournament to Mount Juliet for 2021 but with restrictions still in place, it was a low-key affair, with capacity restricted to 5,000 spectators per day and regulations on indoor gatherings forcing the cancellation of many hospitality packages and much of the craic that accompanies Ireland’s annual festival of golf.

“It was effectively a dummy run,” Sandercock said of last year’s tournament, won by Australia’s Lucas Herbert.

“The blueprint is now in, we’ve learnt from the bits that went wrong when restrictions were in place and imposed on what we wanted to do. Last year, we all had to wear masks outside and it was 34 degrees so all that has gone now.

“We now know a few areas that were a bit of a problem in terms of how the crowd navigate and flow around the venue so we’ve fixed those up in line with the Tour. There are more activations now in the village with Callaway and also Horizon coming aboard as title sponsors, they have their own activations and so the tented village is now going to be a hub of activity.

“At the par-three 14th hole, we saw how big it could be so we’re going to do more, make that even more fun for everybody. So now we have the blueprint in and for us, the team know what they’re doing. The last Irish Open here before last year was 26 years earlier so some of my team weren’t born the last time it came to Mount Juliet so to have last year’s experience, for so many of the staff, is brilliant and it’s perfect that it’s coming back this year and we can raise it up a notch.

“And this year we get to showcase it to the world with the US broadcasters coming over, which they couldn’t last year due to the Covid restrictions, it’s great.”

Herbert added his name to a list of fine Mount Juliet champions, with Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Sam Torrance triumphing there at Irish Opens in 1994, 95 and 96 respectively before Tiger Woods (2002) and then Ernie Els (2004) claimed victories at the WGC-American Express Championships staged at the resort.

Sandercock said there have been tweaks since the Australian won there 12 months ago at 19 under par, three strokes ahead of Sweden’s Rikard Karlberg.

“Last year the weather was almost too good and it burned up the rough and made it too easy so we’ve juiced it up this year. It’s going to be tough scoring now.

“We’re not going to tweak it too much, it’s a Jack Nicklaus course and we’re not going to alter his design but there are probably five or six fairways that are narrower, the rough’s going up to four inches, which is pretty thick for your average golfer.

“Three of the greens, we’ve made a bit bigger, so the likes of the third and the fourth, if you spin the ball off of those greens now it’s going directly into the water, there’s no collar anymore. That gives a bit more excitement and adds a a couple of extra pin options on those holes, same on 13. 17, we’re going to make it a bit shorter. As a par five it was the easiest hole last year and we’ll keep it a par five, because it’s a pivotal hole if you can make an eagle there heading to the 18th.

“So the grandstands are going up and that creates a bit of a buzz but we don’t need to change the course too much. It’s stood the test of time from what Jack designed.”