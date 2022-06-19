US Open Letter: By common consent, everyone wants a major return to Brookline's Country Club

BROOKLINE, Massachusetts – Let’s not wait another 34 years. The U.S. Open needs to come home to The Country Club more often.

In one of the more rare developments of any U.S. Open week, there was very little, if any, whining about the golf course or the setup or the traffic logistics. The weather was exceptional while also posing challenges for the field. The course had a rhythm and flow, with stretches where players needed to hang on and others where they had chances to attack.

Even the wee par-3 11th hole – which played only 108 yards on Sunday – included in the championship for the first time since Francis Ouimet won in 1913 flummoxed the best players in the world, yielding more bogeys (69) and doubles (3) than birdies (62) through the first three rounds.

In short, The Country Club asked all the questions anyone can want in a U.S. Open.

Shane Lowry, who missed the cut by one stroke, didn’t let the result dampen his appreciation for the venue.

“The course is perfect, absolutely perfect,” Lowry said on Friday after shooting consecutive 72s. “It's a proper U.S. Open. The USGA has done a great job here this week.”

Said Will Zalatoris: “This place is a beast. When I played during the Am in 2013 I said this was the hardest golf course that I had ever played. It's just so easy to compound mistakes out here, which, of course, you can do that in major championships in general, but especially this one.”

Jon Rahm loves the combination of golf course and mystique. “It's true living history on this golf course; you're taking steps on holes that some greats have in the past,” he said. “When you get to 17 and you hear everything that's happened on that hole, it's very, very unique. Yeah, it's very enjoyable. It's kind of obviously like going to Augusta or a place like Riviera, Colonial, courses that have been hosting events for a long time and are part of this game.”

As the variety of players – big name and small – on the leaderboards this week have shown, TCC is the kind of place that invites all manner of styles and strategies in trying to skin it, which is a welcome change from so many bomb-and-gouge venues.

“It's such a unique design to where you have options off the tee, and you can really pretty much choose whatever you want,” said Rahm. “And that's why you have on the leaderboard so many players that hit it kind of a bit of a difference in length off the tee.”

The U.S. Open drifted away from its roots for a little stretch there, experimenting with places like Chambers Bay and Erin Hills. But they’ve now tightened their focus to restore the tradition of playing its national open championship on storied venues where history mingles comfortably with the present generation.

The Country Club didn’t need to be tricked up the provide a proper test for modern players using modern equipment. And it held its own in one of the most sports-obsessed towns in the world, drawing the attention from Boston fans in the same week that the Celtics lost the NBA championship five miles down the road at the Garden on Thursday and the Red Sox played every night at Fenway Park.

The USGA has already announced 18 future venues through 2051, including 12 of the next 15 through 2037. It has declared that Pinehurst, Pebble Beach and Oakmont as “anchor sites,” with five upcoming dates already set for Pinehurst No. 2 and four each for Pebble and Oakmont.

Mike Whan, the USGA’s new CEO, said on the eve of the championship: “Anchor sites are about making investments long-term into making greater championships and knowing that those will be the place. … Anchor sites in our mind are partners across the board: U.S. Women's Opens, Amateurs, Juniors, disabled events. We really find to want places that want to not only want to host the biggest, but really host the best in every aspect of the game. These are going to be partners of ours long-term.”

TCC could be one of those places. It has played host to 13 USGA championship since 1902 (four U.S. Opens, six U.S. Amateurs and three U.S. Women’s Amateurs). There seems to be a thirst for more – and perhaps more frequent – visits by flagship events.

Kristen LaCount, who in 2020 became the club’s first female general manager and COO in its 140-year history, says The Country Club wants to honor its role as one of the USGA’s five founding clubs with a bigger stake on hosting future championships.

“I will say it – we’re also keeping future championships as part of that timeline,” LaCount said. “I think the club – with the 2013 Amateur and now the 2022 Open – is making a statement. In fact, we will be going back to calling our (composite) championship course the Open Course. The club is serious about its partnership with the USGA and hopes that that is where we host championships. What those will be, I don't know. Those conversations have not taken place. But we've supported everything from amateur level to women's championships and all the way up to the men’s majors. So I think that makes TCC an option for any of those things in the future and I'm excited about those conversations.”

TCC went so long between its first and second U.S. Opens that Julius Boros, the 48-year-old winner in 1963, wasn’t even born when Francis Ouimet won 50 years earlier in 1913. It halved that wait by returning 25 years later in 1988 when Curtis Strange outlasted Nick Faldo.

The USGA and Brookline, for whatever reasons, blew it by not hosting the centennial of Ouimet’s watershed win in 2013, taking the Amateur instead that year. It shouldn’t make that mistake again. Sixteen years from now in 2038 will be 125 years since Ouimet and 50 since Strange. The date is available.

Book it, Brookline.