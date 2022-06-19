'I wish he'd missed it too': Power tries Leonard's line from '99 but comes up short

BROOKLINE, Massachusetts – If you’ve watched a minute of television coverage this week you’ve probably seen footage of Justin Leonard’s putt on The Country Club’s infamous 17th hole at the 1999 Ryder Cup. Séamus Power will attest that it’s not as easy as it looks.

Power was 1-under on the day and even for the tournament when his approach from the rough on 17 settled in a similar spot front left of the green about 45 feet up the hill to the back right pin placement. Power’s attempt in the afternoon winds came up 7 feet short and he missed the par ensuing save.

“Pretty close,” Power said of the Leonard putt he’s seen a million replays of. “I think the pin was closer to the back right for him maybe, but it was a similar kind of idea. I wish he’d missed it as well.

“It’s tough, the green’s very exposed and the wind is like gusting behind me. It’s an uphill putt gusting and I didn’t hit it hard enough. You’re so afraid and a little tentative of hitting it over the back of the green and it died up the hill.”

Power collected himself and made a par save for the third straight round in the U.S. Open, this time a 12-footer on 18 to shoot a very respectable even-par 70 to remain 1-over – a result that moved him from T31 to inside the top 20 entering the final round at The Country Club.

“I can’t imagine too many people are going to finish under par today. It’s pretty solid and I’ll have moved up a couple of spots and hopefully a little closer in the end,” Power said.

“It’s tough out there today. There is no way around it you’ve got to hit good shots and you’ve got to judge the conditions right. It’s one of those courses that requires you to be quite accurate and obviously when it’s blowing – it’s only 15 miles an hour – but it’s tough to do that. It was a nice battle and I hung in there pretty well. I was hoping for a slightly better finish but I’m still in decent shape going into tomorrow.”

In his U.S. Open debut, Power has put himself into a similar spot where he was through 54 holes in his PGA Championship debut last month at Southern Hills. He’s five shots behind leader Will Zalatoris with a few handfuls of players of all pedigree in between.

“The chances are I’m going to be a similar spot where I was in Tulsa in terms of shots back so hopefully I put what I learned there to good use and realise that it’s going to be tough for those guys tomorrow late in the day,” Power said. “It’s going to be cooler again so every shot is going to be huge and if I can shoot a similar round to today and just give myself some chances you never know.”

Power’s Saturday round almost got away from him earlier when he was scrambling to save bogeys and pars in the opening holes at TCC. He made a 10-footer for bogey on 2, and 8-footer for par on 3 and a brilliant recovery from wide left of the fairway on 4 to keep his head in the game.

He was rewarded with a nice 7-foot eagle putt on the eighth to kickstart his round. Birdies at 11 and 13 got his head above water at 1-under overall before a bogey on the par-5 14th and another at 17 dipped him back over par.

“It was a funny day I really struggled at the start,” he said. “I was hitting it all over the place and then played very nicely in the middle but it was just tough.

“Honestly, the eagle was fantastic but the highlights – the more important holes – were probably before that. I hit some horrible shots early in the round. (Those saves) really kept me in it because I could have let it run away from me. I could have been easily 4-over after four.

“The eighth got me under par which was nice. … It got me on a nice track and I hit some nice shots coming up, played some nice golf after that. It is huge. An eagle is obviously nice any time but on a day like today really huge.”

In only three career opportunities, Power has proven to be a capable course manager on the tough stages that the majors present. It’s a feature he’ll hope to exploit to even better result on Sunday.

“On a day like today, course management is rewarded. You’re going to be out of position at times and making the smart decision from those spots is important just because some guys might continue to swing at it and get aggressive,” he said. “But you really can’t afford to do that out there today. You just have to pick your spots and that’s what I did today.”

He hopes the lessons from the Masters and PGA as well as his evolution in the past year pay dividends.

“That is why you practice, to be in contention in a major on a Sunday,” he said. “The crowds are going to be big, you can hear the atmosphere, it should be a lot of fun out there. It is an interesting course because you can get through the first three holes you feel like you have got chances on 5, 7 and 8 and then you are kind of hunkering down for a while again. So it is an interesting kind of thing the way the leaderboard will flipflop so hopefully I can get off to a good start and finish it off better than I did today.

“The thing I learned in Tulsa is that you have got to hang in there. I made a double and you think you are more out of it than you actually are. … So it is one of those things you realise it is going to be tough for everyone not just you, every shot is going to be huge and no matter what happens just hang in there. You can make some birdies and you are going to jump past quite a few people if you do.

“There are margins out here and it is doable. It’s obviously going to be tough for sure and the pins won’t be in easy places. If that is the case, sometimes you might need a break or something here or there like a putt to drop or a chip to drop could be the difference. But I’m obviously in as good a spot as possible.”