Waterford's Seamus Power will play with US PGA champion Justin Thomas
Moving Day at the US Open: Round 3 Brookline tee times

Seamus Power

Sat, 18 Jun, 2022 - 11:50
Tony Leen

GOLF's US Open has arrived at Moving Day at Brookline, and several stellar names - and some not-so-well-known are right in the mix at the top of the leaderboard - including World No. 3 Rory McIlroy. McIlroy is paired wit American Aaron Wise and tees off just before 8.25 Irish time on Saturday evening. The other Irish man to make the cut at the season's third major, Seamus Power, is playing with major winner Justin Thomas and hits his first shot at 5.55pm.

All times Irish: 2.49pm: Joseph Bramlett, Stewart Hagestad (a); 3pm: Sebastián Muñoz, Patrick Cantlay; 3.11pm: Sam Bennett (a), Denny McCarthy; 3.22pm: Sam Stevens, K.H. Lee; 3.33pm: Min Woo Lee, Tyrrell Hatton; 3.44pm: Chris Naegel. Chris Gotterup; 3.55pm: Guido Migliozzi, Grayson Murray; 4.06pm: Max Homa, Adam Scott; 4.22pm: Jordan Spieth, Wil Besseling; 4.33pm: Todd Sinnott, Richard Bland; 4.44pm: Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau; 4.55pm: Gary Woodland, Austin Greaser (a); 5.06pm: Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes; 5.17pm: Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman; 5.28pm: Sebastian Söderberg, Patrick Reed; 5.39pm: Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson; 5.55pm: Séamus Power, Justin Thomas; 6.06pm: Adam Schenk, Hideki Matsuyama; 6.17pm: Andrew Putnam, Brandon Matthews; 6.28pm: Joohyung Kim, Brooks Koepka; 6.39pm: Thomas Pieters, Will Zalatoris; 6.50pm: Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele; 7.01pm: Davis Riley, David Lingmerth; 7.12pm: Travis Vick (a), Callum Tarren; 7.28pm: MJ Daffue, Adam Hadwin; 7.39pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns; 7.50pm: Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers; 8.01pm: Matthew NeSmith, Scottie Scheffler; 8.12pm: Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler; 8.23pm: Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy; 8.34pm: Jon Rahm, Hayden Buckley; 8.45pm: Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa.


