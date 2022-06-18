Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen share US Open lead 

The old axiom to beware the injured golfer applies whenever Collin Morikawa downplays his form on the eve of a major championship.

Prior to last year’s Open Championship at Royal St. George’s, Morikawa lamented his inability to play his irons on links turf after a rubbish week at the Scottish Open. He changed his irons and won the claret jug.

This week before the U.S. Open commenced at The Country Club, Morikawa poo-pooed his chances lamenting the state of his game as “pretty bad.”

“This entire year has been weird,” he said. “I've been known for my irons and known to hit cuts. That shot just hasn't been there. … I've gone through every video on my phone of my swing. I've gone through nearly every swing thought I can think of since college, and we just haven't hit the jackpot yet.”

Whatever it was Morikawa had lost, he’s certainly found a workaround with a makeshift “baby draw” as he shot the lowest second round 4-under 66 to stake himself to a share of the 36-hole lead at 5-under 135 with Joel Dahmen. The 25-year-old American who won his first PGA Championship in 2020 and first Open Championship in 2021 is poised to add to his growing hardware collection in his fourth U.S. Open start.

“I think what it proves is just you can play this game with many shots,” Morikawa said. “I remember the first time I played with Tiger (Woods), and he hit every shot that called for it. Pin is on the right; you hit a little cut. Pin is on the left; you hit a little draw.

“I think this is just going to hopefully make my iron play and make my game a little bit more well-rounded rather than just hitting a cut. But this week we're just going to work with what we have, and right now it's a little baby draw.”

Morikawa will have every chance to test it against a crowd that’s gathering to chase him. Just a shot behind at 4-under is defending champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy. Reigning Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is at 3-under. Much of the rest is a leaderboard of hungry players yearning for their first taste of major glory including the likes of Sam Burns and Matt Fitzpatrick at 2-under.

“It's a major championship. It's the U.S. Open. No one has taken it deep so far and kind of run away,” Morikawa said. “But you know what, right now my game feels really good. The last few days is a huge confidence booster for me heading into this weekend, and hopefully we can kind of make some separation somehow.”

Dahmen, a laid-back American with one opposite-event PGA Tour win on his résumé, coolly kept his bucket-hat head to follow his opening 67 with a 68 to join Morikawa in the lead. Dahmen had good birdie chances on both 17 and 18 but missed both.

McIlroy is in a five-way tie for third at 4-under with Rahm, Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise and Beau Hossler. While much of the cast is unfamiliar on the major stages, the presence of star power like Morikawa, Rahm, Scheffler, Burns and Fitzpatrick forms a formidable core of OWGR top-20 players on the board.

Of the 15 current LIV Golf Series defectors in the U.S. Open field, only four made the cut with Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed the closest thing to “contenders” tied for 31st at 1-over par.

“You want to go up against the best to try to bring the best out of yourself,” McIlroy said. “And to see Collin and Jon and Scottie and Sam up there and whoever else, that's what major championship golf is all about. That's what competition is all about.

“I certainly don't want it to be easy. I want guys to go out and shoot 65 so I have to go and shoot 64. That's competition, and that's at the heart of this game. I'm excited to be in that mix going into the weekend.” Eleven players shot both rounds under par in the 60s, 10 of them playing in the early-late half of the draw that faced a little better conditions with regard to the wind. Only Nick Hardy from the late-early wave shot consecutive sub-70 rounds.

With the winds laying down somewhat and the course slightly receptive on Friday afternoon after a brief rain system rolled through, the cut line held steady at 3-over par. That eliminated a swath of players at 4-over 144 from making the weekend, including Offaly’s Shane Lowry whose top active streak of consecutive major cuts was snapped at 12.

Rahm, who shot 67 Friday afternoon, takes over the leading active major cuts streak with 12 himself.

“We definitely got in the right side of the wave this time,” said Rahm. “I don't know how much the scoring difference is, but it went from looking really bad, maybe rain and thunder, and we didn't know what was going to happen, and extremely windy, to we kind of made the turn and we had perfect sunshine and the wind almost started to die down a little bit. Especially the last few holes. It was kind of about as enjoyable as a U.S. Open walk can be really.”

Waterford’s Séamus Power shot 70 to sit 1-over and tied for 31st, making his third cut in all three major championship debuts he’s played in 2022.

Scheffler played his last 11 holes in 5-under (including an eagle on 14) to reach 3-under 137. His best friend and housemate this week, Sam Burns, also shot 67 along with two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka who climbed to even par.

MJ Daffue of South Africa, making his major debut, surged three shots clear of the field in the morning at 6-under after going out on the front in 32, but he came home in 40 including a double bogey at the 18th to shoot 72 and sit 1-under overall.

“Back nine was disappointing; did the simple things really bad,” said Daffue (pronounced Duffy), who is so little known that Dustin Johnson referred to him as “that guy who was leading earlier.” “

You know, if you'd told me before yesterday I would be 1-under par in the top 15 after finishing my round today, I would have said yes. So taking everything out of the equation, just being happy where I am and still in it with two really good rounds.” Phil Mickelson headlined 11 LIV players who missed the cut including Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen. The only other currently confirmed LIV players to make the cut with Johnson and Reed are Bryson DeChambeau and Richard Bland, both at 2-over.

The highest ranked players to miss the cut were No. 6 Cameron Smith (+6) of Australia and No. 8 Viktor Hovland (+7) of Norway.