No joy for O'Keeffe and Maguire at Amateur Championship 

Maguire progressed into the semi-final, only to lose out to South African Aldrich Potgieter
Sat, 18 Jun, 2022 - 07:02
Shane Donovan

There was no joy for Peter O'Keeffe and Alex Maguire in their efforts to secure a place in the Open Championship.

The pair were looking to take inspiration from previous Irish winner, James Sugrue as they took the course at the Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

O'Keeffe defeated James Hydes and Nathan Legendre in the last-32 and last-16 rounds, respectively, but eventually lost out to John Gough at the quarter-final stage.

Having come through the tie against Frenchman Legendre, thanks to a two-under back nine, 40-year-old O'Keeffe started well against Gough, but the Englishman turned the tide as the day went on. 

Birdies at the eighth and ninth for Gough were the catalyst for the in-form man to dispatch O'Keeffe.

O'Keeffe will likely be pleased with his golf over the last number of days, given the fact he may not have competed at all.

“I've been playing pretty poor golf all season,” admitted O’Keeffe. “I wasn’t even going to come because I played brutal in a tournament back home last week, so we said we would make a family holiday out of it.

“This is the dream, you know, so it's worth showing up at least, and I played okay in qualifying. I got it going in places and just kind of played smart golf here the first few days. It's a holiday for the family in their mind and I'm playing golf all day and my poor wife is minding our one and three-year-olds for the days!”

Maguire defeated Jamie Wilson by one hole in the last-16 to end Scottish interest in the Championship having earlier defeated Kilkenny's Mark Power.

Recent East of Ireland champion Maguire lost out to Aldrich Potgieter in the final four.

Against Potgieter, he had to endure a rough start, falling three shots behind after six holes, but he fought back valiantly.

By the 11th hole, Maguire had narrowed the gap to just one.

A bogey for the Laytown-Bettystown man on the 15th put him firmly on the back foot, and he eventually succumbed to his South African opponent on the 17th hole.

Englishman Sam Bairstow will take on Potgieter in the final later today.

