Douglas Golf Club to host European Senior Men’s and Women's Championships

The news was confirmed by the European Golf Association at the conclusion of the 2022 Championships, which took place last weekend in Estonia.
Douglas Golf Club to host European Senior Men’s and Women's Championships

Douglas Golf Club has been confirmed as the host venue for the 2023 European Senior Men’s and Women's Championships.

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 11:31
Colm O’Connor

Douglas Golf Club has been confirmed as the host venue for the 2023 European Senior Men’s and Women's Championships.

The news was confirmed by the European Golf Association at the conclusion of the 2022 Championships, which took place last weekend in Estonia.

Last month, Douglas hosted the Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open, which was won by Jody Fanagan, beating Douglas’ Irish international Karl Bornemann by a shot.

The three-day competition will take place between June 15th and 17th, with golfers expected to travel from all over Europe and further afield to compete.

“The EGA is delighted that the European Seniors’ Championship will be contested in Ireland for the first time next year. We are certain that Europe’s top senior players will have a fantastic experience at what will be an excellent venue”, EGA’s General Secretary, Michael Thannhäuser, said. “The EGA’s Executive Committee recently made a visit to our friends at Golf Ireland and we thank them for their enthusiasm to host the championship. We look forward to working alongside them to make the event a success.” 

Golf Ireland CEO, Mark Kennelly, welcomed the announcement, which will see next year's Championship be the second hosted by Golf Ireland.

“After the success of hosting the European Women's Team Championship last year in Royal County Down, we are thrilled that the EGA has put their faith in us to host another championship. When we launched our Strategic Plan, we promised to engage with organisations like the EGA to identify long-term hosting opportunities. We are looking forward to working with those in the EGA and Douglas Golf Club in hosting these Senior Championships next summer.” 

Douglas Golf Club’s General Manager John McHenry said the announcement is a proud day for the club. “We would like to thank Golf Ireland and the European Golf Association for the opportunity afforded to us to host the European Seniors Open Championship in 2023. By far the most prestigious tournament ever hosted by our proud Club to date, we look forward to giving all competitors a warm Irish welcome and a great golfing spectacle both on and off the course.”

More in this section

US Open overnight: Rory McIlroy one back as stars battle Brookline set-up  US Open overnight: Rory McIlroy one back as stars battle Brookline set-up 
Lowry looks to get his putter back in the groove as Power rues back nine fade  Lowry looks to get his putter back in the groove as Power rues back nine fade 
US Open Golf Rory McIlroy unapologetic for bunker fury at US Open
<p>Douglas Golf Club</p>

Douglas Golf Club to host 2023 Senior European Championships

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up