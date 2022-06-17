US Open overnight: Rory McIlroy one back as stars battle Brookline set-up 

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Canada’s Adam Hadwin rode a hot start in the more difficult afternoon conditions to surge past the clubhouse leaders and set himself one shot clear of the crowd after one round of the U.S. Open at The Country Club.

Hadwin overcame an early bogey on the third hole to finish with a torrid run of five birdies in the last six holes of the front nine to take the outright lead at 4-under. He bounced back from a bogey on 12 with a birdie on 13 to re-stake his claim to the top and glided home to set the first-round mark at 66.

“I mean, not much better of a start to a U.S. Open I don't think that you can ask for,” Hadwin said after posting his lowest career round in a major championship to earn his first overnight major lead. “I did a lot of good things. Got a nice run there midway through the front. I do think there's a few more scoreable holes as long as you hit good quality golf shots there. Then I kind of just held down the fort there the last little bit.” Hadwin is the first Canadian to lead the U.S. Open outright after any round since Mike Weir after the first round at Bethpage Black in 2009.

Rory McIlroy reached 4-under himself until a bogey on his last hole left him tied with four others for second at 3-under 67. Since 1960, the best finish at the U.S. Open by a player who won the previous week on the PGA Tour was Arnold Palmer, who lost a playoff in 1963 at The Country Club. No player in the modern era has ever won the U.S. Open the week after winning a tour event.

Thursday was McIlroy’s 13th career round in the 60s at the U.S. Open, tying Seve Ballesteros and Sergio Garcia for most all-time by a European player. It was his 29th round of 67 or better in the major championships, the third-highest total by any player since 1995. Only Tiger Woods (48 rounds) and Phil Mickelson (37) have more scores of 67 or better in that span.

Sharing second with McIlroy is a cast of relative no-names. Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth, Joel Dahmen and MJ Daffue have a combined 19 major championship start in their careers entering the day. Daffue of South Africa is making his major debut and England’s Tarren just his second major start. Combined, those four players have just one top-ten in a major – a T10 by Dahmen at the 2020 PGA Championship.

The pedigree of the lurkers at 2-under 68 was enhanced in the afternoon when Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Matthew Fitzpatrick joined a foursome of Americans who posted 68s in the morning – Hayden Buckley, Matt NeSmith, Brian Harman and Aaron Wise.

A host of players including Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Max Homa and Will Zalatoris are at 1-under 69. Morikawa’s 69 is significant: it is the third time he has opened a major championship with a score in the 60s and he won in both of the other two instances – the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open Championship.

Rahm, too, shot 69 last year at Torrey Pines when he won his first major.

Ireland’s Séamus Power shot a 1-over 71 and Shane Lowry 72 after each made the turn in red figures. The played in the more windy afternoon when the scores on average were a half stroke higher than the morning wave.

Phil Mickelson was greeted warmly by the Boston crowds, though they did not sing “Happy Birthday” to the 52-year-old six-time U.S. Open runner-up on the first tee as has often been the case during past championships. The vast majority of fans were respectful of the LIV Golf leading figure, though there were a few scattered heckles.

“People were great – loved it,” Mickelson said. “People here in Boston have always created a great environment for sporting events. They’ve been amazing for our golf tournament and today was no different.” Mickelson was not up to the competitive task after a nearly four-month leave of absence before playing only three tournament rounds at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series London event last week. He started out 5-over through six holes after a double on the par-3.

After his lone birdie on the short par-3 11th drew a cheer, he hit deep into the woods on the 12th where wild turkeys were roaming and hashed out a double to fall to 7-over. He finished at 8-over with a bogey on 18, ahead of only seven players.

“I really enjoyed the test,” Mickelson said. “I really struggled with the putter the first few holes like I did last week. I’ll get in the groove. I love this setup and I’m looking forward to having another chance at the golf course. I’m playing better than I’m scoring and I enjoy another opportunity.”

Fellow LIV defector Louis Oosthuizen, who was runner-up only last year, shot 7-over while Lowry played in the same grouping with both.

“They struggled, I was focused on myself,” Lowry said. “They didn’t have the best day both of them, it is hard out there, when you are hitting a few wayward shots it is really, really hard.”

Finishing a long, slow day in stiffer winds, Séamus Power carded 1-over 71 and Lowry a 72 to sit in the back half of the pack.

Power made birdies on holes 5, 7 and 8 to make the turn at 2-under, just one shot off the morning lead. But as the winds picked up his fortunes turned quickly on the back.

Consecutive bogeys at 10, 11 and 12 dropped the Waterford man to over par, and he nursed his way home from there with six pars to shoot 71. A few long birdie putts just skidded past the hole on 13, 15 and 17 and he caught a break hitting the pin on a treacherous pitch out of the rough to save par on 18.

“I’d say I scored what I deserved,” said Power, who is T41. “I played nicely on the front and a couple of loose shots on the back and anything loose and you’re in trouble. It was good to hold on from there. … It was tough this afternoon with the wind and certainly you could should yourself out of the tournament, which I feel like I haven’t done. I didn’t quite play my best but I did hang in there.” His early nip at the heels of the leaders didn’t phase him.

“It’s so early it didn’t feel like much,” he said. “You just know with as great a course setup as this that the second you kind of think something like that it doesn’t take much missing the fairway by just a little bit and it’s a real struggle to make par.

Lowry, too, was in the red at the turn after a lone birdie on the par-5 eighth hole. But he made consecutive bogeys on the 122-yard 11th – where he hit into the front bunker and missed an 8-footer for par – and par-4 12th when his chip from the greenside rough went 13 feet past the hole.

On the par-3 16th, his tee ball went long and right and he missed a 4-footer to save par and slip to 2-over and his birdie chance on 18 dried up inches short to leave him tied 57th when he walked off the course.

He went straight from scoring to the putting green to work out what was bothering him after the round.

“I am a bit frustrated, I think I played good enough to shoot par or better,” Lowry said. “It was hard out there, the wind was up, the course was tough and you needed to be in position a lot of the time which I was. I had it going lovely and then 11 was a bit of a kick in the teeth to be honest. It was silly by me and then 12, middle of the fairway and you make bogey there and all of a sudden you feel like you are holding on on the way in.

“I feel like 2-over is probably one of the worse scores I could have shot.” Both Irishmen will go out off the back side in the morning, when the temperatures are expected to be warmer but the winds consistently 10-20 mph. Lowry is trying to extend his hold on the longest active streak of 12 consecutive made cuts in majors.

“Hopefully I can go out and break par (in second round) and then I will be back in it because I don’t know what it is going to take to win this tournament but it is not going to be much, scoring wise,” Lowry said. “There is going to be a lot of good golf but it is hard out there. I don’t know what the forecast is tomorrow but if it is as windy as this it is going to be a pretty high cut.”