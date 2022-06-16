Unknowns and rookies cram top of leaderboard with Brookline wide open

BROOKLINE, Mass. – The folks at the US Golf Association like to refer to its US Open as the “most democratic” championship in golf, with half its field filled with players forced to go through 36-hole qualifiers whittled down from more than 9,300 entries.

Rarely is the championship leaderboard quite so democratic, but Thursday’s morning wave was filled with a cast of relative rank-and-file surrounding Rory McIlroy.

Sharing the early lead is world No 445 Callum Tarren of England, No 128 Joel Dahmen of USA and No 592 David Lingmerth of Sweden. Of that trio, only Lingmerth has won a non-opposite PGA Tour event (the Memorial in 2015) and once famously finished runner-up to Tiger Woods in the 2013 Players Championship.

Tarren, for one, was shocked to see himself there after making a birdie and eagle on Nos. 7 and 8 to spring up the leaderboard at the end of his round.

“I'm kind of pinching myself … I didn't realize it was on the top of the leaderboard until I pulled that final put on the ninth hole,” Tarren said. “Just excited with my start, and let's see what the next few days holds.”

Sitting a shot behind the quartet of the early clubhouse leaders at 68 was a collection of rand-and-file yanks – Aaron Wise (No 44), Brian Harman (No 50), Joel Dahmen (No 130) and Hayden Buckley (No 259). Of that group, only Harman has made some occasional major championship noise is Harman.

Wise had to survive a five-for-one qualifier playoff just to get in the field.

As the afternoon rounds wore on, more name players started peeking in the red on the leaderboard, with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Webb Simpson getting off to hot starts and Waterford’s Séamus Power turning after shooting 2-under on the front side.

Dahmen, a pretty laid-back player, spoke for a lot of the early leaders.

“Look, it's pretty easy to go shoot 76 or 77 out there and all of a sudden you're in 40th again,” Dahmen said. “I don't know. How often are you going to be tied for the lead of the US Open? This is incredible, right?”