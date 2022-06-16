Childs play gives Rahm a lift as kids steal a souvenir and bail out champion

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Watch sports long enough and you’ll see some crazy things. Two kids stealing the reigning U.S. Open champion's ball after his drive on the 18th hole is a new one.

Jon Rahm, who had climbed to 2-under but fallen back to even heading to the 18th hole, yanked his final drive well left toward the TV tower and grandstand on the dogleg par-4 finishing hole. That’s when two young boys apparently coveted a souvenir and grabbed the ball and started running.

Instead of a possible buried lie in the rough, Rahm got a free drop near the corner of the grandstand. From there he gouged it out 134 yards to the front corner of the green and rolled in a 21-footer for a closing birdie to finish 1-under 69.

“I'm pretty sure I know who it was,” Rahm said of the ball thieves. “I recognized the two kids that were running the opposite way with a smile on their face. I am 100 percent sure I saw the two kids that stole it.” It turned out to be a big break in a round that almost got away from the defending champion with errant drives on the last two holes.

“I'm just really happy somebody spotted the ball first,” he said of the area in which he got relief. “We knew exactly where it was. Off the tee I was comfortable. I was past all the trees. It was downwind. … I wasn't trying to go that far left, but I was trying to take it over the trees and over the bunkers.

“After the free relief, I had 135 yards to the pin, in an area where the rough wasn't that thick. I don't think they expected anybody to hit it there or be around there, so I was able to drop it in an area that was a little down grain, and I wasn't in jeopardy of carrying the bunker.”

On the 17th hole, Rahm hit his drive and a provisional left. His original tee shot was found close to the property boundary, but he was able to wedge it on and just missed an 11-footer for birdie.

“I thought I saw somebody give me the safe sign, but I wasn't sure. I was like, I'm not going to waste my time going up there to then come back, so I hit a driver,” he said. “I didn't really realize how close I came. I fully know how lucky I got on that hole, and I tried to take advantage to make a birdie, but I'll take the 4 and run any day of the week.”

Rahm’s up-and-down round included a stretch of three birdies in four holes on the front. He pumped his fist after making the last birdie, similar to how he finished at Torrey Pines only different circumstances.

“It's just more of a thank-God-I-made-a-putt-type deal,” he said after finishing two behind the four leaders that includes Rory McIlroy. “I feel like I played pretty good golf all day … and to hit two wayward drives in the last two holes and somehow end up with two birdie putts and making the last one, it's more the fact of making putt to break par on the first round of the U.S. Open. It's quite a big deal.”