McIlroy rides his hot putter to a 'great start' at Brookline despite late blemish

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Riding one of the better putting rounds of his career, Rory McIlroy once again staked himself atop the leaderboard early at a major championship.

With a 3-under 67 on Thursday at The Country Club, McIlroy grabbed a share of the first-round lead in the morning wave at the U.S. Open. His lone bogey of the day on the par-4 ninth — his 18th — dropped him into a four-way tie with England’s Callum Tarren, Sweden’s David Lingmerth and American Joel Dahmen.

Americans Hayden Buckley, Matt NeSmith, Brian Harman and Aaron Wise finished their morning rounds a shot behind at 2-under 68 with a host of players including Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Adam Scott at 1-under 69.

“My goal today, especially after the front nine, was trying to play the course bogey free,” said McIlroy, who held the first-round lead last month at the PGA Championship. “I did that for 17 holes and I fell at the final hurdle.

“A really solid start. You'd take 67 around this golf course any day. Even though I'm standing up here slightly frustrated that I bogeyed the last, it's a great start to the tournament. That's now two majors in a row that I've started well, and hopefully just keep going from here.”

It took McIlroy six holes of grinding for pars to warm up and start pushing his way up the leaderboard. On most occasions McIlroy found himself scrambling, his putter repeatedly bailed him out. He made par-saving putts of 7, 13, 16 and 14 feet as well as birdie putts of 20, 17, 25 and 10 feet.

His two biggest saves came after the turn on Nos. 2 and 5 where he put himself out of position in thick rough but escaped both unscathed. On the drivable fifth, he hit into the gnarliest fescue at the top of a bunker and struggled to build a stance in the shifting sand before finally hacking it into another greenside bunker from which he saved par.

“I think one of the things over the years that I maybe haven't done as well at U.S. Opens is when I've put myself in those sort of positions,” McIlroy said. “Like in that long rough on 2 or where I found myself on 5, trying to be a little too heroic with the first shot and leaving it in there or just sort of completely getting it wrong, and then all of a sudden you're scrambling to make a double.

“I think walking up to those greens, I was accepting of the fact that just give yourself a putt of 10, 15, 20 feet for par, and I feel like I'm putting well enough that I'll have a chance to make those. That was sort of the mindset.

“To hole two putts like that and keep momentum going, that was huge, especially on 5. It's a drivable par-4, you're thinking of making birdie on it, and all of a sudden you're scrambling for par. It was nice to make that putt there.”

The Northern Irishman’s lone failed save came on his last hole, when he short-sided himself in the rough after hanging his 194-yard approach right of the green and missing a 12-footer for par. McIlroy was indecisive switching clubs before the approach from the fairway, and he flicked his club back at the bag in frustration.

“I was sort of in two minds about what shot to hit on the second shot on 9 and missed the green where you just can't miss it,” he said. “I didn't do that all day. If I missed it, I missed it in the right spot, played for the fat part of the greens. That's why I was frustrated, because you miss it left, it's a pretty simple up-and-down. You make par, you move on.

“But it's fine. It's something to learn from. Sitting here talking about the bad stuff when 17 of the holes were really good. I am, I'm happy with the start. I thought my mindset was really good out there.”

His good stuff was plentiful. He nearly closed out his start off the back nine with three consecutive birdies, just missing his best chance from 7 feet on the pivotal par-4 17th. But his birdie rolls from 20 and 17 feet on Nos. 16 and 18 kick started him.

A 25-footer on the seventh hole grabbed a share of the lead at 3-under with Tarren and Lingmerth. Then on the par-5 eighth hole, McIlroy had to chop out of the thick rough to lay up short of the elevated green but got up and down from 79 yards for the go-ahead birdie.

“I felt like I did most things well today,” he said. “I certainly putted well, and I hit the ball in the right spots, and I hit a lot of greens, gave myself plenty of chances – just basically did everything that you need to do at a U.S. Open.”

Getting off the jump in consecutive majors is the lift McIlroy has been looking for as he tries to win one of the game’s trophy events for the first time in eight years.

“You feel like you're right in the tournament from the start of the week, which is nice,” he said. “I'm going into (Friday) with the mindset of let's keep it going, rather than where is the cut line or whatever. If you don't get off to a great start those thoughts start to creep in, okay, what do I need to just be here for the weekend. It's certainly a different mindset when you get off to a good start, and yeah, I've just got to keep it going.

“I feel like I came into the last couple of majors a little more relaxed and because I feel like I don’t have to tie myself in knots about overpreparing for the golf course and doing this and doing that.”