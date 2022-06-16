Go figure! Brookline's transformational impact stretches beyond golf thanks to Albright

The Country Club revels in the story of its transformational local hero Francis Ouimet, the club caddie who walked across Clyde Street from his home in 1913 to defeat British heavyweights Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in the US Open and change the trajectory of golf’s popularity in America.

But there was another local sporting pioneer who cultivated her craft on the grounds at Brookline and lifted the profile of a sport with her success – figure skater Tenley Albright. While Ouimet’s home is a landmark directly across the street from the club’s entrance, the roots of Albright’s success as America’s first Olympic figure skating gold medalist in 1956 trace to the pond behind the No. 3 green.

Back in the 1950s, major skating competitions like the Olympics and world championships were staged outdoors. Albright, born and raised in nearby Newton, Massachusetts, found the skating pond to be the perfect place for her to practice her spins and jumps.

“I needed to figure out how to train for ice I wasn’t used to, weather conditions I wasn’t used to,” Albright, a TCC member now in her 80s, told Boston Globe writer Mark Shanahan. “So I went to (The Country Club) and explored, and the pond was fantastic.”

Albright, who was busy with school during the day, said that TCC’s caddiemaster left a key to the skating pond’s warming hut for her in the gutter so she could let herself in and practice figure eights by moonlight.

The young girl had learned to skate in a flooded area of her backyard in Newton. At age 11 in 1946, she was stricken with polio. After returning home from weeks spent in the hospital, the determined little girl used skating as a way to recover and build back her strength.

“When I found that my muscles could do some things, it made me appreciate them more,” she once said. “I've often wondered if maybe the reason it appealed to me so much was that I had a chance to appreciate my muscles, knowing what it was like when I couldn't use them.”

Despite her constant focus on academics, she practiced skating for hours every day and became proficient and more daring with her jumps and sit-spins. “If you don't fall down, you aren't trying hard enough, you aren't trying to do things that are hard enough for you,” she said. “The feeling when you finally do manage not to fall down, when you are trying something new, is such a wonderful feeling that you want that feeling again. … And that applies to whatever you do.”

In the 1952 Olympic Games in Oslo, Norway, Albright won the silver medal. In 1953, she became the first woman to collect the “triple crown” winning World, North American, and United States figure skating titles.

Two weeks before the 1956 Olympics in Italy, Albright hit a rut in the ice and fell. The blade of her left skate cut her right ankle to the bone, slashing a vein. Her father, a surgeon, flew to Italy to repair the injury. She was not expected to be able to compete.

But compete she did, performing a flawless routine to become became the first American figure skater to win gold.

The 20-year-old Albright immediately retired from competitive skating and attended Harvard Medical School, fulfilling her life’s ambition of following her father’s footsteps as a surgeon and medical researcher.

She remains a member of The Country Club, often lacing up her skates to spin around the skating pond near the third hole with her husband and three daughters